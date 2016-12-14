1Password for HyperTerm

Extension for HyperTerm that adds 1Password integration.

How to use

Install HyperTerm Add hyperterm-1password to plugins in ~/.hyper.js . Use Cmd + \ to open the 1Password modal.

Configuring 1Password to work with HyperTerm

If you're using 1Password 5+, or you run into this screen:

This causes a problem for HyperTerm as it isn't a "trusted browser" per se. In order to fix this issue, you need to do the following:

Open up 1Password's preferences Find the Advanced settings tab. Uncheck Verify browser code signature .

Configuring passwords in 1Password

So that 1Password automatically displays logins relevant to HyperTerm, add a website field to each login with a value of:

sudolikeaboss://local

This also ensures compatibility with the iTerm2 plugin, sudolikeaboss.

Acknowledgements

A big thank you to Reuven V. Gonzales for his work on sudolikeaboss and the 1Password screenshots above. HyperTerm is largely based on sudolikeaboss .

Also a big thank you to AgileBits for bringing us 1Password.