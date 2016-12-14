Extension for HyperTerm that adds 1Password integration.
hyperterm-1password to plugins in
~/.hyper.js.
Cmd + \ to open the 1Password modal.
If you're using 1Password 5+, or you run into this screen:
This causes a problem for
HyperTerm as it isn't a "trusted browser" per se.
In order to fix this issue, you need to do the following:
Advanced settings tab.
Verify browser code signature.
So that 1Password automatically displays logins relevant to HyperTerm, add a website field to each login with a value of:
sudolikeaboss://local
This also ensures compatibility with the iTerm2 plugin, sudolikeaboss.
A big thank you to Reuven V. Gonzales for his work on sudolikeaboss and the 1Password screenshots above.
HyperTerm is largely based on
sudolikeaboss.
Also a big thank you to AgileBits for bringing us 1Password.