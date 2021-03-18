openbase logo
Readme

hyperspace

Build Status

Hypercores, batteries included.

Hyperspace is a lightweight server that provides remote access to Hypercores and a Hyperswarm instance. It exposes a simple RPC interface that can be accessed with the Hyperspace client for Node.js.

The RPC API's designed to be minimal, maintaining parity with Hypercore and the @corestore/networker but with few extras.

Features include:

  • A RemoteCorestore interface for creating namespaced Corestore instances.
  • A RemoteNetworker interface for managing Hyperswarm DHT connections. Supports stream-level extensions.
  • A RemoteHypercore interface that feels exactly like normal ol' Hypercore, with few exceptions. Extensions included.

Already using the Hyperdrive daemon?

With Hyperspace, most of the Hyperdrive daemon's functionality has been moved into "userland" -- instead of providing remote access to Hyperdrives, the regular hyperdrive module can be used with remote Hypercores.

If you're currently using the Hyperdrive daemon with FUSE and/or the daemon CLI, take a look at the upgrade instructions in @hyperspace/hyperdrive, which is our new Hyperdrive companion service for handling FUSE/CLI alongside Hyperspace.

Note: The first time you run Hyperspace, it will detect your old Hyperdrive daemon installation and do an automatic migration. You can postpone the migration by starting the server with the --no-migrate flag (hyperspace --no-migrate).

Installation

npm i hyperspace -g

Getting Started

When installed globally, you can use the hyperspace CLI tool to start the server:

❯ hyperspace --no-migrate  // Starts the server without performing the Hyperdrive daemon migration

The hyperspace command supports the following flags:

--bootstrap   // Hyperswarm bootstrapping options (see Hyperswarm docs).
--host        // Host to bind to.
--port        // Port to bind to (if specified, will use TCP).
--memory-only // Run in memory-only mode.
--no-announce // Never announce topics on the DHT.
--no-migrate  // Do not attempt to migrate the Hyperdrive daemon's storage to Hyperspace.
--repl        // Start the server with a debugging REPL.

By default, Hyperspace binds to a UNIX domain socket (or named pipe on Windows) at ~/.hyperspace/hyperspace.sock.

Once the server's started, you can use the client to create and manage remote Hypercores. If you'd like the use the Hyperdrive CLI, check out the @hyperspace/hyperdrive docs.

API

To work with Hyperspace, you'll probably want to start with the Node.js client library. The README over there provides detailed API info.

Simulator

Hyperspace includes a "simulator" that can be used to create one-off Hyperspace instances, which can be used for testing.

const simulator = require('hyperspace/simulator')
// client is a HyperspaceClient, server is a HyperspaceServer
const { client, server, cleanup } = await simulator()

License

MIT

