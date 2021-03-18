Hypercores, batteries included.
Hyperspace is a lightweight server that provides remote access to Hypercores and a Hyperswarm instance. It exposes a simple RPC interface that can be accessed with the Hyperspace client for Node.js.
The RPC API's designed to be minimal, maintaining parity with Hypercore and the
@corestore/networker but with few extras.
Features include:
RemoteCorestore interface for creating namespaced
Corestore instances.
RemoteNetworker interface for managing Hyperswarm DHT connections. Supports stream-level extensions.
RemoteHypercore interface that feels exactly like normal ol'
Hypercore, with few exceptions. Extensions included.
With Hyperspace, most of the Hyperdrive daemon's functionality has been moved into "userland" -- instead of providing remote access to Hyperdrives, the regular
hyperdrive module can be used with remote Hypercores.
If you're currently using the Hyperdrive daemon with FUSE and/or the daemon CLI, take a look at the upgrade instructions in
@hyperspace/hyperdrive, which is our new Hyperdrive companion service for handling FUSE/CLI alongside Hyperspace.
Note: The first time you run Hyperspace, it will detect your old Hyperdrive daemon installation and do an automatic migration. You can postpone the migration by starting the server with the
--no-migrate flag (
hyperspace --no-migrate).
npm i hyperspace -g
When installed globally, you can use the
hyperspace CLI tool to start the server:
❯ hyperspace --no-migrate // Starts the server without performing the Hyperdrive daemon migration
The
hyperspace command supports the following flags:
--bootstrap // Hyperswarm bootstrapping options (see Hyperswarm docs).
--host // Host to bind to.
--port // Port to bind to (if specified, will use TCP).
--memory-only // Run in memory-only mode.
--no-announce // Never announce topics on the DHT.
--no-migrate // Do not attempt to migrate the Hyperdrive daemon's storage to Hyperspace.
--repl // Start the server with a debugging REPL.
By default, Hyperspace binds to a UNIX domain socket (or named pipe on Windows) at
~/.hyperspace/hyperspace.sock.
Once the server's started, you can use the client to create and manage remote Hypercores. If you'd like the use the Hyperdrive CLI, check out the
@hyperspace/hyperdrive docs.
To work with Hyperspace, you'll probably want to start with the Node.js client library. The README over there provides detailed API info.
Hyperspace includes a "simulator" that can be used to create one-off Hyperspace instances, which can be used for testing.
const simulator = require('hyperspace/simulator')
// client is a HyperspaceClient, server is a HyperspaceServer
const { client, server, cleanup } = await simulator()
MIT