hyperscript.org

by bigskysoftware
0.9.1 (see all)

a small scripting language for the web

Readme

//_hyperscript

the underscore is silent

introduction

_hyperscript is a small, open scripting language inspired by hypertalk

it is a companion project of https://htmx.org

quickstart


<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperscript.org@0.9.4"></script>


<button _="on click toggle .clicked">
  Toggle the "clicked" class on me
</button>


<div hs="on mouseOver toggle mouse-over on #foo">
</div>

<div data-hs="on click call aJavascriptFunction() then
              wait 10s then
              call anotherJavascriptFunction()">
           Do some stuff
</div>

website & docs

contributing

  • please include test cases in /test and docs in /www
    • you can run the test suite by viewing test/index.html in a browser.
  • development pull requests should be against the dev branch, docs fixes can be made directly against master
  • you can build _hyperscript as shown: npm run dist. building is not necessary during development to run tests.

