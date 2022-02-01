the underscore is silent

introduction

_hyperscript is a small, open scripting language inspired by hypertalk

it is a companion project of https://htmx.org

quickstart

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hyperscript.org@0.9.4" > </ script > < button _ = "on click toggle .clicked" > Toggle the "clicked" class on me </ button > < div hs = "on mouseOver toggle mouse-over on #foo" > </ div > < div data-hs = "on click call aJavascriptFunction() then wait 10s then call anotherJavascriptFunction()" > Do some stuff </ div >

website & docs

contributing