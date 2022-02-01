the underscore is silent
_hyperscript is a small, open scripting language inspired by hypertalk
it is a companion project of https://htmx.org
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperscript.org@0.9.4"></script>
<button _="on click toggle .clicked">
Toggle the "clicked" class on me
</button>
<div hs="on mouseOver toggle mouse-over on #foo">
</div>
<div data-hs="on click call aJavascriptFunction() then
wait 10s then
call anotherJavascriptFunction()">
Do some stuff
</div>
/test and docs in
/www
test/index.html in a browser.
dev branch, docs fixes can be made directly against
master
npm run dist. building is not necessary during development to run tests.