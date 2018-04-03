Terse syntax for hyperscript.

Less than 50 lines of code, taking your hyperscripting to the next level.

What is it

hyperscript-helpers elm-html inspired helpers for writing hyperscript or virtual-hyperscript.

They work with React.createElement , but there is also a feature-rich hyperscript library for React: react-hyperscript.

h( 'div' ) div() h( 'section#main' , mainContents) section( '#main' , mainContents)

hyperscript-helpers vs templates (including JSX)

With hyperscript-helpers:

It's nice to use functional utilities like lodash, because it's just functions

You get errors if you misspell a tag name, because they are function names

You have a consistent syntax at all times, because markup is just functions

Also, it's just functions

This is super helpful, especially when using hyperscript-helpers with Cycle.js!

See the supported TAG_NAMES here: src/index.js.

Example

Suppose we have a list of menu items of:

{ title: String, id: Number }

and a function that returns attributes given an id:

function attrs ( id ) { return { draggable : "true" , "data-id" : id }; }

How would we render these in plain hyperscript, JSX or with the helpers?

h( 'ul#bestest-menu' , items.map( item => h( 'li#item-' +item.id, attrs(item.id), item.title)) ); < ul id = "bestest-menu" > {items.map( item => < li id = { " item- "+ item.id } { ...attrs ( item.id )}> {item.title} </ li > )} </ ul > ul( '#bestest-menu' , items.map( item => li( '#item-' +item.id, attrs(item.id), item.title)) );

How to use

npm install hyperscript-helpers

The hyperscript-helpers are hyperscript-agnostic, which means there are no dependencies. Instead, you need to pass the implementation when you import the helpers.

Using ES6 💖

const h = require ( 'hyperscript' ); const { div, span, h1 } = require ( 'hyperscript-helpers' )(h);

With React

const h = require ( 'react-hyperscript' ); const React = require ( 'react' ); const { div, span, h1 } = require ( 'hyperscript-helpers' )(h); const React = require ( 'react' ); const { div, span, h1 } = require ( 'hyperscript-helpers' )(React.createElement);

Using ES5

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ); var hh = require ( 'hyperscript-helpers' )(h); var div = hh.div, span = hh.span, h1 = hh.h1;

Once that's done, you can go and use the terse syntax:

$ node ▸ const hh = require ( 'hyperscript-helpers' )( require ( 'hyperscript' )); ◂ undefined ▸ const { div, span, h1 } = hh; ◂ undefined ▸ span( '😍' ).outerHTML ◂ '<span>😍</span>' ▸ h1({ 'data-id' : 'headline-6.1.2' }, 'Structural Weaknesses' ).outerHTML ◂ '<h1 data-id="headline-6.1.2">Structural Weaknesses</h1>' ▸ div( '#with-proper-id.wrapper' , [ h1( 'Heading' ), span( 'Spanner' ) ]).outerHTML ◂ '<div class="wrapper" id="with-proper-id"><h1>Heading</h1><span>Spanner</span></div>'

It's also natively supported to spell the helper function names with an uppercase first letter, for example to avoid conflicts with existing variables or reserved JavaScript keywords:

▸ const { Span, Var } = hh; ◂ undefined ▸ Span( '😍' ).outerHTML ◂ '<span>😍</span>' ▸ Var( 'x' ).outerHTML ◂ '<var>x</var>'

Creating custom HTML tag names can be done with the createTag function:

▸ const someFn = hh.createTag( 'otherTag' ); ◂ undefined ▸ someFn( 'bla' ).outerHTML ◂ '<otherTag>bla</otherTag>'

API

Because hyperscript-helpers are hyperscript-agnostic there is no "exact" API. But, just to give you a direction of what should be possible:

tagName(selector) tagName(attrs) tagName(children) tagName(attrs, children) tagName(selector, children) tagName(selector, attrs, children)

Where

tagName is a helper function named like the HTML element that it creates; hyperscript-helpers natively supports spelling the tag name with the first letter lowercase or uppercase.

is a helper function named like the HTML element that it creates; natively supports spelling the tag name with the first letter lowercase or uppercase. selector is string, starting with "." or "#".

is string, starting with "." or "#". attrs is an object of attributes.

is an object of attributes. children is a hyperscript node, an array of hyperscript nodes, a string or an array of strings.

hyperscript-helpers is a collection of wrapper functions, so the syntax of your exact hyperscript library (like virtual-hyperscript) still applies.

For example, for multiple classes:

button({ className : "btn btn-default" }); button( ".btn.btn-default" );

Other hyperscript libraries may have other syntax conventions.

Potential issues

Selector shortcut

The selector shortcut ( div('.my-class') ) may cause unexpected results in some cases. Our suggestion is:

Whenever you use tagName(<children>) syntax and <children> may be a string, starting with . (period) or # (number sign), wrap the argument in [] .

filenames.map( filename => span([filename])); filenames.map(span);

As most hyperscript is written by hand, we decided keep this convenient shortcut despite the issue.

Logic in class names

If you need to apply logic rules for class generation, we recommend using libraries like classnames for making proper {className: ...} argument.

Not recommended:

span(error ? ".error" : null ); span(error ? ".error" : null , {}, []);

html-to-hyperscript.paqmind.com – webservice to convert HTML to hyperscript

License: MIT