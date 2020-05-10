Convert hyperscript attributes to properties

Some html attributes have different JavaScript property names. The most annoying of these is class v.s. className .

With this package, you can do this:

var vnode = h( 'div' , { class : 'my-class' })

Instead of this:

var vnode = h( 'div' , { className : 'my-class' })

Works with virtual-dom, react, hyperscript, or any DOM builder with a hyperscript-style API: h(tagName, attrs, children) .

install

npm install hyperscript- attribute - to -property

usage

example

var attrToProp = require ( 'hyperscript-attribute-to-property' ) var h = attrToProp( require ( 'virtual-dom/h' ))

hyperx

If you use the hyperx package, then this functionality is built-in and implemented via this package :)

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.