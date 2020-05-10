openbase logo
hyperscript-attribute-to-property

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.0.2 (see all)

Convert hyperscript attributes to properties

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

hyperscript-attribute-to-property travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Convert hyperscript attributes to properties

Some html attributes have different JavaScript property names. The most annoying of these is class v.s. className.

With this package, you can do this:

var vnode = h('div', { class: 'my-class' })

Instead of this:

var vnode = h('div', { className: 'my-class' })

Works with virtual-dom, react, hyperscript, or any DOM builder with a hyperscript-style API: h(tagName, attrs, children).

install

npm install hyperscript-attribute-to-property

usage

example

var attrToProp = require('hyperscript-attribute-to-property')
var h = attrToProp(require('virtual-dom/h'))

hyperx

If you use the hyperx package, then this functionality is built-in and implemented via this package :)

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

