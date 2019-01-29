Create HyperText with JavaScript, on client or server.
See also mercury, a modular ui framework influenced by hyperscript but much more heavily optimized.
var h = require('hyperscript')
h('div#page',
h('div#header',
h('h1.classy', 'h', { style: {'background-color': '#22f'} })),
h('div#menu', { style: {'background-color': '#2f2'} },
h('ul',
h('li', 'one'),
h('li', 'two'),
h('li', 'three'))),
h('h2', 'content title', { style: {'background-color': '#f22'} }),
h('p',
"so it's just like a templating engine,\n",
"but easy to use inline with javascript\n"),
h('p',
"the intention is for this to be used to create\n",
"reusable, interactive html widgets. "))
You can still use hyperscript on the server, the limitation is that events don't make sense anymore, but you can use it to generate html:
console.log(h('h1', 'hello!').outerHTML)
=> '<h1>hello!</h1>'
Create an
HTMLElement. The first argument must be the tag name, you may use a
fully qualified tagname for building e.g. XML documents:
h('ns:tag').
If the tag name is of form
name.class1.class2#id that is a shortcut
for setting the class and id.
If the tag name begins with a class or id, it defaults to a
<div>.
If an
{} object is passed in it will be used to set attributes.
var h = require('hyperscript')
h('a', {href: 'https://npm.im/hyperscript'}, 'hyperscript')
Note that hyperscript sets properties on the DOM element object, not
attributes on the HTML element. This makes for better consistency across
browsers and a nicer API for booleans. There are some gotchas, however.
Attributes such as
colspan are camel cased to
colSpan, and
for on the
label element is
htmlFor to avoid collision with the language keyword. See the
DOM HTML specification
for details.
If an attribute is a function, then it will be registered as an event listener.
var h = require('hyperscript')
h('a', {href: '#',
onclick: function (e) {
alert('you are 1,000,000th visitor!')
e.preventDefault()
}
}, 'click here to win a prize')
If an attribute has a style property, then that will be handled specially.
var h = require('hyperscript')
h('h1.fun', {style: {'font-family': 'Comic Sans MS'}}, 'Happy Birthday!')
or as a string
var h = require('hyperscript')
h('h1.fun', {style: 'font-family: Comic Sans MS'}, 'Happy Birthday!')
You may pass in attributes in multiple positions, it's no problem!
If an argument is a string, a TextNode is created in that position.
If a argument is a
Node (or
HTMLElement), for example, the return value of a call to
h
that's cool, too.
This is just ignored.
Each item in the array is treated like a ordinary child. (string or HTMLElement) this is useful when you want to iterate over an object:
var h = require('hyperscript')
var obj = {
a: 'Apple',
b: 'Banana',
c: 'Cherry',
d: 'Durian',
e: 'Elder Berry'
}
h('table',
h('tr', h('th', 'letter'), h('th', 'fruit')),
Object.keys(obj).map(function (k) {
return h('tr',
h('th', k),
h('td', obj[k])
)
})
)
If you need to clean up a widget created using hyperscript - deregistering all its event handlers and observable listeners, you can use
context().
var h = require('hyperscript').context()
var o = require('observable')
var text = o()
text('click here to win a prize')
h('a', {href: '#',
onclick: function (e) {
text('you are 1,000,000th visitor!')
e.preventDefault()
}
}, text)
// then if you want to remove this widget from the page
// to cleanup
h.cleanup()
div(h1('hello')) instead of
h('div', h('h1', 'hello'))
MIT