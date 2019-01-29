HyperScript

Create HyperText with JavaScript, on client or server.

Interactive Demo

See also mercury, a modular ui framework influenced by hyperscript but much more heavily optimized.

Example

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) h( 'div#page' , h( 'div#header' , h( 'h1.classy' , 'h' , { style : { 'background-color' : '#22f' } })), h( 'div#menu' , { style : { 'background-color' : '#2f2' } }, h( 'ul' , h( 'li' , 'one' ), h( 'li' , 'two' ), h( 'li' , 'three' ))), h( 'h2' , 'content title' , { style : { 'background-color' : '#f22' } }), h( 'p' , "so it's just like a templating engine,

" , "but easy to use inline with javascript

" ), h( 'p' , "the intention is for this to be used to create

" , "reusable, interactive html widgets. " ))

On the server

You can still use hyperscript on the server, the limitation is that events don't make sense anymore, but you can use it to generate html:

console .log(h( 'h1' , 'hello!' ).outerHTML) => '<h1>hello!</h1>'

h (tag, attrs, [text?, Elements?,...])

Create an HTMLElement . The first argument must be the tag name, you may use a fully qualified tagname for building e.g. XML documents: h('ns:tag') .

classes & id

If the tag name is of form name.class1.class2#id that is a shortcut for setting the class and id.

default tag name

If the tag name begins with a class or id, it defaults to a <div> .

Attributes

If an {} object is passed in it will be used to set attributes.

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) h( 'a' , { href : 'https://npm.im/hyperscript' }, 'hyperscript' )

Note that hyperscript sets properties on the DOM element object, not attributes on the HTML element. This makes for better consistency across browsers and a nicer API for booleans. There are some gotchas, however. Attributes such as colspan are camel cased to colSpan , and for on the label element is htmlFor to avoid collision with the language keyword. See the DOM HTML specification for details.

events

If an attribute is a function, then it will be registered as an event listener.

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) h( 'a' , { href : '#' , onclick : function ( e ) { alert( 'you are 1,000,000th visitor!' ) e.preventDefault() } }, 'click here to win a prize' )

styles

If an attribute has a style property, then that will be handled specially.

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) h( 'h1.fun' , { style : { 'font-family' : 'Comic Sans MS' }}, 'Happy Birthday!' )

or as a string

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) h( 'h1.fun' , { style : 'font-family: Comic Sans MS' }, 'Happy Birthday!' )

You may pass in attributes in multiple positions, it's no problem!

children - string

If an argument is a string, a TextNode is created in that position.

children - HTMLElement

If a argument is a Node (or HTMLElement ), for example, the return value of a call to h that's cool, too.

children - null.

This is just ignored.

children - Array

Each item in the array is treated like a ordinary child. (string or HTMLElement) this is useful when you want to iterate over an object:

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ) var obj = { a : 'Apple' , b : 'Banana' , c : 'Cherry' , d : 'Durian' , e : 'Elder Berry' } h( 'table' , h( 'tr' , h( 'th' , 'letter' ), h( 'th' , 'fruit' )), Object .keys(obj).map( function ( k ) { return h( 'tr' , h( 'th' , k), h( 'td' , obj[k]) ) }) )

Cleaning Up

If you need to clean up a widget created using hyperscript - deregistering all its event handlers and observable listeners, you can use context() .

var h = require ( 'hyperscript' ).context() var o = require ( 'observable' ) var text = o() text( 'click here to win a prize' ) h( 'a' , { href : '#' , onclick : function ( e ) { text( 'you are 1,000,000th visitor!' ) e.preventDefault() } }, text) h.cleanup()

Ecosystem

html2hscript - Parse HTML into hyperscript

dom2hscript - Frontend library for parsing HTML into hyperscript using the browser's built in parser.

html2hscript.herokuapp.com - Online Tool that converts html snippets to hyperscript

html2hyperscript - Original commandline utility to convert legacy HTML markup into hyperscript

hyperscript-helpers - write div(h1('hello')) instead of h('div', h('h1', 'hello'))

instead of react-hyperscript - use hyperscript with React.

hyperaxe - an enchanted hyperscript weapon.

License

MIT