treat http requests as a streaming transport
The hyperquest api is a subset of request.
This module works in the browser with browserify.
This module disables a lot of infuriating things about core http that WILL cause bugs in your application if you think of http as just another kind of stream:
http requests have a default idle timeout of 2 minutes. This is terrible if you just want to pipe together a bunch of persistent backend processes over http.
There is a default connection pool of 5 requests. If you have 5 or more extant http requests, any additional requests will HANG for NO GOOD REASON.
hyperquest turns these annoyances off so you can just pretend that core http is just a fancier version of tcp and not the horrible monstrosity that it actually is.
I have it on good authority that these annoyances will be fixed in node 0.12.
var hyperquest = require('hyperquest');
hyperquest('http://localhost:8000').pipe(process.stdout);
$ node example/req.js
beep boop
Now to drive the point home about pooling being evil and almost always never what you want ever.
request has its own forever agent thing that works pretty much the same as node core http.request: the wrong, horrible, broken way.
For instance, the following request code takes 12+ seconds to finish:
var http = require('http');
var request = require('request');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.write(req.url.slice(1) + '\n');
setTimeout(res.end.bind(res), 3000);
});
server.listen(5000, function () {
var pending = 20;
for (var i = 0; i < 20; i++) {
var r = request('http://localhost:5000/' + i);
r.pipe(process.stdout, { end: false });
r.on('end', function () {
if (--pending === 0) server.close();
});
}
});
process.stdout.setMaxListeners(0); // turn off annoying warnings
substack : example $ time node many_request.js
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
real 0m12.423s
user 0m0.424s
sys 0m0.048s
Surprising? YES. This is pretty much never what you want, particularly if you have a lot of streaming http API endpoints. Your code will just HANG once the connection pool fills up and it won't start working again until some connections die for whatever reason. I have encountered this so many times in production instances and it is SO hard to track down reliably.
Compare to using hyperquest, which is exactly the same code but it takes 3 seconds instead of 12 to finish because it's not completely self-crippled like request and core http.request.
var http = require('http');
var hyperquest = require('hyperquest');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.write(req.url.slice(1) + '\n');
setTimeout(res.end.bind(res), 3000);
});
server.listen(5000, function () {
var pending = 20;
for (var i = 0; i < 20; i++) {
var r = hyperquest('http://localhost:5000/' + i);
r.pipe(process.stdout, { end: false });
r.on('end', function () {
if (--pending === 0) server.close();
});
}
});
process.stdout.setMaxListeners(0); // turn off annoying warnings
$ time node many_hyperquest.js
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
8
9
7
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
real 0m3.284s
user 0m0.288s
sys 0m0.060s
So the other thing is, the justification I've heard supporting this horrible limit-of-5 pooling behavior is "performance". The first example which has been tuned for "performance" takes 12 seconds. The second example that removes these "performance" enhancements takes 3. Some performance improvement INDEED!
var hyperquest = require('hyperquest');
Create an outgoing http request to
uri or
opts.uri.
You need not pass any arguments here since there are setter methods documented
below.
Return a readable or duplex stream depending on the
opts.method.
Default option values:
"GET"
{}
uri has an auth
string in it such as
"http://user:passwd@host".
opts.auth is of the form
"user:pass", just like
http.request().
false
Math.pow(2, 32) * 1000 The value is passed as an argument
to the underlying
req.setTimeout() function.
In https mode, you can specify options to the underlying
tls.connect() call:
The request does not go through until the
nextTick so you can set values
outside of the
opts so long as they are called on the same tick.
Optionally you can pass a
cb(err, res) to set up listeners for
'error' and
'response' events in one place.
Note that the optional
cb is NOT like
request
in that hyperquest will not buffer content for you or decode to json or any such
magical thing.
Set an outgoing header
key to
value.
Set the location if you didn't specify it in the
hyperquest() call.
Return a readable stream from
hyperquest(..., { method: 'GET' }).
Return a duplex stream from
hyperquest(..., { method: 'PUT' }).
Return a duplex stream from
hyperquest(..., { method: 'POST' }).
Return a readable stream from
hyperquest(..., { method: 'DELETE' }).
The
'request' event is fired with the ClientRequest object created
as a result of the underlying
http.request() call.
The
'response' event is forwarded from the underlying
http.request().
The
'error' event is forwarded from the underlying
http.request().
With npm do:
npm install hyperquest
MIT