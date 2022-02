Hyperocean

🌊 Deep oceanic blue Hyper theme

Contents

Install

Hyper Store

Get the theme on the official Hyper Store.

Hyper plugin manager

Firstly, ensure you have Hyper installed in your system. Once launched, type the following to get the theme.

$ hyper install hyperocean

Extra

To get the exact same look, install the Roboto Mono font as well as oh-my-zsh and set up pure as your zsh prompt.

Related

ocean-space - Visual Studio Code version

oceandock - Plank dock version

Team

Klaus Sinani (@klaussinani)

Mario Sinani (@mariocfhq)

License

MIT