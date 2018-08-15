On the server, wraps the component in a function to render it to a HTML string given its props.
On the client, calling this function with your component scans the DOM for any server-side rendered instances of it. It then resumes those components using the server-specified props.
npm install hypernova-react
Here's how to use it in your module:
import { renderReact } from 'hypernova-react';
import MyComponent from './src/MyComponent.jsx';
export default renderReact(
'MyComponent.hypernova.js', // this file's name (or really any unique name)
MyComponent,
);