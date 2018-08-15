openbase logo
hypernova-react

by airbnb
2.1.0 (see all)

React bindings for Hypernova.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

245

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

hypernova-react

React bindings for Hypernova.

On the server, wraps the component in a function to render it to a HTML string given its props.

On the client, calling this function with your component scans the DOM for any server-side rendered instances of it. It then resumes those components using the server-specified props.

Install

npm install hypernova-react

Usage

Here's how to use it in your module:

import { renderReact } from 'hypernova-react';
import MyComponent from './src/MyComponent.jsx';

export default renderReact(
  'MyComponent.hypernova.js', // this file's name (or really any unique name)
  MyComponent,
);

September 28, 2020
Senior Frontend Developer / Mobile Developer
September 28, 2020

