hyp

hypernal

by Thorsten Lorenz
0.3.0 (see all)

Renders terminal output as html to simplify reusing server side modules in the browser.

Readme

hypernal

Renders terminal output as html to simplify reusing server side modules in the browser.

Example

main.js

var term = require('hypernal')();
term.appendTo('#terminal');

var difflet = require('difflet')({
      indent : 2 
    , comma : 'first'
    , comment: true
    });

var diff = difflet.compare({ a : [1, 2, 3 ], c : 5 }, { a : [1, 2, 3, 4 ], b : 4 });
term.write(diff);

browserify-build.js

require('browserify')()
  .require(require.resolve('./main.js'), { entry: true })
  .bundle()
  .pipe(require('fs').createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'), 'utf-8');

index.html

<body>
  <div id="terminal"></div>
  <script type="text/javascript" src="./bundle.js"></script>
</body>

index.css

#terminal {
  width         :  600px;
  height        :  400px;
  background    :  black;
  padding       :  15px 20px 15px 20px;
  border-radius :  15px;
  border        :  2px solid #CEE1F0;
  font-family   :  Monaco;
  font-size     :  16px;
}

difflet.png

View more complete example and its source

Installation

npm install hypernal

Demo

npm explore hypernal && npm run demo

API

hypernal(options:Object)

creates a render only terminal and returns an interface to interact with it as described below.

options:

  • allow overriding { cols: Number, rows: Number } of the terminal, which generally is not necessary Note:
    • number of cols will be applied to any row
    • number of rows will indicate how many rows to add initially, but more will be added if needed

term.tail:Boolean

  • when set to true, the terminal will automatically scroll to the bottom when more lines are added than fit in its container

term.appendTo(elem:String|Object)

appends the terminal to the given DOM element.

term.write(s:String)

writes the given string to the terminal.

term.writeln(s:String)

writes the given string to the terminal and adds a line break.

term.reset()

clears the terminal

Kudos

hypernal is basically a trimmed down version of tty.js focused on and improved for rendering only.

