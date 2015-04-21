Renders terminal output as html to simplify reusing server side modules in the browser.
main.js
var term = require('hypernal')();
term.appendTo('#terminal');
var difflet = require('difflet')({
indent : 2
, comma : 'first'
, comment: true
});
var diff = difflet.compare({ a : [1, 2, 3 ], c : 5 }, { a : [1, 2, 3, 4 ], b : 4 });
term.write(diff);
browserify-build.js
require('browserify')()
.require(require.resolve('./main.js'), { entry: true })
.bundle()
.pipe(require('fs').createWriteStream(__dirname + '/bundle.js'), 'utf-8');
index.html
<body>
<div id="terminal"></div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./bundle.js"></script>
</body>
index.css
#terminal {
width : 600px;
height : 400px;
background : black;
padding : 15px 20px 15px 20px;
border-radius : 15px;
border : 2px solid #CEE1F0;
font-family : Monaco;
font-size : 16px;
}
View more complete example and its source
npm install hypernal
npm explore hypernal && npm run demo
hypernal(options:Object)
creates a render only terminal and returns an interface to interact with it as described below.
options:
{ cols: Number, rows: Number } of the terminal, which generally is not necessary
Note:
term.tail:Boolean
term.appendTo(elem:String|Object)
appends the terminal to the given DOM element.
term.write(s:String)
writes the given string to the terminal.
term.writeln(s:String)
writes the given string to the terminal and adds a line break.
term.reset()
clears the terminal
hypernal is basically a trimmed down version of tty.js focused on and improved for rendering only.