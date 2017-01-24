hyperlog

Merkle DAG that replicates based on scuttlebutt logs and causal linking

npm install hyperlog

var hyperlog = require ( 'hyperlog' ) var log = hyperlog(db) log.add( null , 'hello' , function ( err, node ) { console .log( 'inserted node' , node) log.add([node.key], 'world' , function ( err, node ) { console .log( 'inserted new node' , node) }) })

Replicate graph

To replicate this log with another one simply use log.replicate() and pipe it together with a replication stream from another log.

var l1 = hyperlog(db1) var l2 = hyperlog(db2) var s1 = l1.replicate() var s2 = l2.replicate() s1.pipe(s2).pipe(s1) s1.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'replication ended' ) })

A detailed write-up on how this replication protocol works will be added to this repo in the near future. For now see the source code.

API

log = hyperlog(db, opts={})

Create a new log instance. Valid keys for opts include:

id - some (ideally globally unique) string identifier for the log.

- some (ideally globally unique) string identifier for the log. valueEncoding - a levelup-style encoding string or object (e.g. "json" )

- a levelup-style encoding string or object (e.g. ) hash(links, value) - a hash function that runs synchronously. Defaults to a SHA-256 implementation.

- a hash function that runs synchronously. Defaults to a SHA-256 implementation. asyncHash(links, value, cb) - an asynchronous hash function with node-style callback ( cb(err, hash) ).

- an asynchronous hash function with node-style callback ( ). identity , sign , verify - values for creating a cryptographically signed feed. See below.

You can also pass in an identity and sign / verify functions which can be used to create a signed log:

{ identity : aPublicKeyBuffer, sign : function ( node, cb ) { var signatureBuffer = someCrypto.sign(node.key, mySecretKey) cb( null , signatureBuffer) }, verify : function ( node, cb ) { if (!node.signature) return cb( null , false ) cb( null , someCrypto.verify(node.key, node.signature. node.identity)) } }

Add a new node to the graph. links should be an array of node keys that this node links to. If it doesn't link to any nodes use null or an empty array. value is the value that you want to store in the node. This should be a string or a buffer. The callback is called with the inserted node:

log.add([link], value, function ( err, node ) { { change : ... key : ... value : ... log : ... seq : ... links : [ 'hash-of-link-1' , ...] } })

Optionally supply an opts.valueEncoding .

Add a value that links all the current heads.

Optionally supply an opts.valueEncoding .

Add many documents atomically to the log at once: either all the docs are inserted successfully or nothing is inserted.

docs is an array of objects where each object looks like:

{ links : [...] value : ... }

The callback cb(err, nodes) is called with an array of nodes . Each node is of the form described in the log.add() section.

You may specify an opts.valueEncoding .

Lookup a node by its hash. Returns a node similar to .add above.

Optionally supply an opts.valueEncoding .

Get the heads of the graph as a list. A head is node that no other node links to.

log.heads( function ( err, heads ) { console .log(heads) })

The method also returns a stream of heads which is useful if, for some reason, your graph has A LOT of heads

var headsStream = log.heads() headsStream.on( 'data' , function ( node ) { console .log( 'head:' , node) }) headsStream.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( '(no more heads)' ) })

Optionally supply an opts.valueEncoding .

changesStream = log.createReadStream([options])

Tail the changes feed from the log. Everytime you add a node to the graph the changes feed is updated with that node.

var changesStream = log.createReadStream({ live : true }) changesStream.on( 'data' , function ( node ) { console .log( 'change:' , node) })

Options include:

{ since : changeNumber live : false tail : false limit : number until : number valueEncoding : 'binary' }

replicationStream = log.replicate([options])

Replicate the log to another one using a replication stream. Simply pipe your replication stream together with another log's replication stream.

var l1 = hyperlog(db1) var l2 = hyperlog(db2) var s1 = l1.createReplicationStream() var s2 = l2.createReplicationStream() s1.pipe(s2).pipe(s1) s1.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'replication ended' ) })

Options include:

{ mode : 'push' | 'pull' | 'sync' , live : true , metadata : someBuffer, frame : true }

If you send metadata it will be emitted as an metadata event on the stream. A detailed write up on how the graph replicates will be added later.

log.on('preadd', function (node) {})

On the same tick as log.add() is called, this event fires with the node about to be inserted into the log. At this stage of the add process, node has these properties:

node.log

node.key

node.value

node.links

log.on('add', function (node) {})

After a node has been successfully added to the log, this event fires with the full node object that the callback to .add() gets.

log.on('reject', function (node) {})

When a node is rejected, this event fires. Otherwise the add event will fire.

You can track preadd events against both add and reject events in combination to know when the log is completely caught up.

Hyperlog Hygiene

A hyperlog will refer to potentially many different logs as it replicates with others, each with its own ID. Bear in mind that each hyperlog's underlying leveldb contains a notion of what its own local ID is. If you make a copy of a hyperlog's leveldb and write different data to each copy, the results are unpredictable and likely disastrous. Always only use the included replication mechanism for making hyperlog copies!

License

MIT