HyperList

This is a simple component that can be dropped into any JavaScript application and provide a virtual scrolling area that is highly performant and lightweight. With zero dependencies and well under 300 lines of code sans comments, it is easy to understand and use.

Demo

Installation

npm install hyperlist

Of course it can also just be added to any JavaScript project since it consists of a single JavaScript file.

Usage

Below are full code examples containing typical usage. Documentation supplements the code comments so hopefully everything makes sense!

Invocation

How to invoke an instance of HyperList

const list = HyperList.create( document .body, requiredOptions); const list = new HyperList( document .body, requiredOptions);

Required Options

These configuration options are not optional. So set them to avoid runtime errors. You can mutate them by setting a new object in the refresh method.

list.refresh(element, newConfig);

itemHeight A single value that is the height for every single element in the list.

A single value that is the height for every single element in the list. total The number of items in the list.

The number of items in the list. generate A function that is called with the index to render. You return an element to render in that position.

Basic example

A simple example with just the required options.

const container = document .createElement( 'div' ); const list = HyperList.create(container, { itemHeight : 30 , total : 10000 , generate(index) { const el = document .createElement( 'div' ); el.innerHTML = `ITEM ${index + 1 } ` ; return el; }, }); document .body.appendChild(container);

Optional Options

These configuration options are totally optional. So set them when you need to go beyond the defaults and required options.

reverse This will render items from the bottom of the container instead of the top. This works much better for chat and notifications experiences. This option will automatically scroll the container to the bottom every time the refresh method is called and during instantiation.

This will render items from the bottom of the container instead of the top. This works much better for chat and notifications experiences. This option will automatically scroll the container to the bottom every time the refresh method is called and during instantiation. horizontal Change the rendering orientation to horizontal

Change the rendering orientation to horizontal width The container width as a number or string (defaults to 100% )

The container width as a number or string (defaults to ) height The container height as a number or string (defaults to 100% )

The container height as a number or string (defaults to ) scrollerTagName Is a TR by default which works fine in most cases. If you need a different element tag name, specify it here.

Is a TR by default which works fine in most cases. If you need a different element tag name, specify it here. rowClassName Any custom classes to add to the row.

Any custom classes to add to the row. overrideScrollPosition Pull the scrollTop value from somewhere else, this allows for binding range elements to the scroll position.

Pull the scrollTop value from somewhere else, this allows for binding range elements to the scroll position. applyPatch Is called with the container element and the DocumentFragment which contains all the items being added. You can implement Virtual DOM patching with this hook.

Is called with the container element and the DocumentFragment which contains all the items being added. You can implement Virtual DOM patching with this hook. afterRender - Triggered after applyPatch has returned.

- Triggered after has returned. scroller - Specify an element to be in the place of the scroller.

- Specify an element to be in the place of the scroller. useFragment - Determines if a fragment is used internally or not, defaults to true.

Variable height items

When you are rendering a list of elements that have variable heights you may specific an object as the generate callback's return value that contains the signature: { element: domNode, height: 100 } .

For example:

generate(index) { const el = document .createElement( 'div' ); el.innerHTML = `ITEM ${index + 1 } ` ; return { element : el, height : Math .random() * 1000 }; }

You can also find a working implementation in the examples directory.

Advanced example

An example with all the options, mounted to the entire page that refreshes when the browser resizes.

const container = document .createElement( 'div' ); const config = { width : '100%' , height : window .innerHeight, itemHeight : 30 , total : 10000 , reverse : true , scrollerTagName : 'tr' , scroller : document .createElement( 'tr' ), rowClassName : 'vrow' , useFragment : false , overrideScrollPosition() { return document .body.scrollTop; }, generate(index) { const el = document .createElement( 'div' ); el.innerHTML = `ITEM ${index + 1 } ` ; return el; }, afterRender() { console .log( 'Rendered some items' ); }, applyPatch(element, fragment) { element.innerHTML = '' ; element.appendChild(fragment); }, }; const list = HyperList.create(container, config); window .onresize = () => { config.height = window .innerHeight; list.refresh(container, config); }; document .body.appendChild(container);

Contributing

PRs are welcome, please ensure the tests pass and the code looks like the surrounding style:

npm test

Credits

This project is a fork of the existing (unmaintained) project: https://github.com/sergi/virtual-list

This README section, the LICENSE, and package.json will remain to ensure proper credit is always extended.