hyperlinks

by vercel
0.5.0

HyperTerm autolink extension

Readme

hyperlinks

⚠️ This behavior is default in Hyper since version 2.0.0. This plugin is deprecated and archived on GitHub.

Extension for Hyper that automatically links URLs.

Demo

Usage

Install Hyper and add hyperlinks to plugins in ~/.hyper.js.

  • Focus on the Hyper window and Ctrl + C to abort opening url.
  • Hold Command key and click a link to open it within Hyper (instead of in your default browser).

Customizing styles

Add custom styles to termCSS in your ~/.hyper.js.

termCSS: `
  x-screen a {
    color: blue;
  }

  x-screen a.hover {
    text-decoration: none;
  }
`

Configuration

defaultBrowser (boolean) Sets the location to open a clicked link. Holding the meta key while clicking will use the alternate target.

  • true - open links in the default browser
  • false - opens link in the current Hyper pane

Change click action

clickAction (string) Changes the action performed when clicking on a link If set, holding the meta key while clicking will open the link based on the defaultBrowser value.

  • 'open' - opens the link
  • 'copy' - pastes the link to your clipboard
  • 'ignore' - ignore non-Meta clicks on links
module.exports = {
  ...
  config: {
    ...
    hyperlinks: {
      clickAction: 'ignore',
      defaultBrowser: false
    }
    ...
  }
  ...
}

