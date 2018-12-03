⚠️ This behavior is default in Hyper since version 2.0.0. This plugin is deprecated and archived on GitHub.
Extension for Hyper that automatically links URLs.
Install Hyper and add
hyperlinks to
plugins
in
~/.hyper.js.
Ctrl + C to abort opening url.
Command key and click a link to open it within Hyper (instead of in your default browser).
Add custom styles to
termCSS in your
~/.hyper.js.
termCSS: `
x-screen a {
color: blue;
}
x-screen a.hover {
text-decoration: none;
}
`
defaultBrowser (
boolean)
Sets the location to open a clicked link. Holding the meta key while clicking will use the alternate target.
clickAction (
string)
Changes the action performed when clicking on a link
If set, holding the meta key while clicking will open the link based on the defaultBrowser value.
module.exports = {
...
config: {
...
hyperlinks: {
clickAction: 'ignore',
defaultBrowser: false
}
...
}
...
}