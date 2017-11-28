openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hyp

hyperlinker

by James Talmage
1.0.0 (see all)

Write hyperlinks in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hyperlinker Build Status codecov

Write hyperlinks in the terminal.

Terminal emulators are starting to support hyperlinks. While many terminals have long detected URL's and linkified them, allowing you to Command-Click or Control-Click them to open a browser, you were forced to print the long unsightly URL's on the screen. As of spring 2017 a few terminals began supporting HTML like links, where the link text and destination could be specified separately.

This module will create hyperlinks when printed to a supported terminal.

Install

$ npm install hyperlinker

Usage

const hyperlinker = require('hyperlinker');

console.log(hyperlinker('some text', 'https://example.com') + '   <--- command + click here!');
// some text    <-- command + click here!

Note that this module does not check to see if hyperlinks are supported in the current Terminal. In unsupported terminals, users will likely only see the text command. You should use module supports-hyperlinks if you want to provide an alternate presentation based on Terminal support.

const supportsHyperlinks = require('supports-hyperlinks');
const hyperlinker = require('hyperlinker');

if (supportsHyperlinks.stdout) {
    console.log(hyperlinker('click here', 'https://example.com'));
} else {
    console.log('Copy and paste the following in your browser: \n\t https://example.com');
}

API

hyperlinker(text, uri, [params])

text

Type: string

The text that will be visible in the link. This is equivalent to the text between the opening <a> and closing </a> tags in HTML.

uri

Type: string

A URI (i.e https://example.com) where the link will point to. This is equivalent to the context of the href attribute in an HTML <a> tag.

params

Type: Object
Optional

A collection of key value pairs, that will be printed as hidden params. There's not a lot of use for these right now, except for maybe an id param. It is intended to allow extension of the spec in the future.

License

MIT © James Talmage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial