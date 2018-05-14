HyperLine is a status line plugin for Hyper.app. It shows you useful system information such as free memory, uptime and CPU usage.
To install, edit
~/.hyper.js and add
"hyperline" to
plugins:
plugins: [
"hyperline",
],
We implemented the same mechanism for styling/creating css classes that Hyper uses. This will allow you to create custom HyperLine themes the same way you would create a Hyper css theme.
Add the names of plugins in the order in which you would like them to be displayed to your
~/.hyper.js:
config: {
hyperline: {
plugins: [
"ip",
"cpu",
"spotify"
]
},
}
You can see a list of all available plugins in
src/lib/plugins/index.js
Feel free to contribute to HyperLine by requesting a feature, submitting a bug or contributing code.
To set up the project for development:
~/.hyper_plugins/local/
npm install within the project directory
npm run build to build the plugin OR
npm run dev to build the plugin and watch for file changes.
localPlugins in
~/.hyper.js.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.