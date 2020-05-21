Layout presets for Hyper.app
This repo is currently unmaintained.
Feel free to contact me if you want to help maintain. Pull requests are welcome!
$ npm install -g hyperlayout hpm-cli
$ hpm install hyperlayout
To get started, write your layout inside
.hyperlayout.
If you already use a
package.json file, you can add it there. (With with the
hyperlayout key)
Alternatively you can define global layouts in
~/.hyperlayout.
.hyperlayout
[
[
"echo 'Hello'",
"echo 'World'"
]
]
To apply the layout, simply run
hyperlayout in the same directory.
$ hyperlayout
This example shows the capabilities of
hyperlayout. It demonstrates the usage inside
package.json and how to define multiple layouts.
package.json
{
"name": "my-example",
"scripts": {
"watch": "gulp watch",
"serve": "nodemon build/index",
"layout": "hyperlayout"
},
"hyperlayout": {
"default": [
[[
"npm run watch",
["npm run serve", "http://localhost:3000"]
]],
"mongod"
],
"helloworld": {
"entry": "horizontal",
"layout": [
"echo 'Hello'",
"echo 'World'"
]
}
},
"devDependencies": {
"nodemon": "latest",
"gulp": "latest",
"hyperlayout": "latest"
}
}
Since there are two layouts defined here, you have to tell
hyperlayout which one you want to use.
$ hyperlayout # Layout: default
$ hyperlayout helloworld # Layout: helloworld
$ npm run layout # Layout: default
["1", "2"]
[["1", "2"]]
or
{
"entry": "horizontal",
"layout": ["1", "2"]
}
[[["1", "2"]]]
or
{
"entry": "vertical",
"layout": ["1", "2"]
}
There are two different ways to define a layout:
The most basic way is to create a nested array with strings (commands) inside. The hierarchy looks like this:
Tabs
|-- Horizontal Panes
|-- Vertical Panes
|-- Horizontal Panes
|-- Vertical Panes
|-- ...
This is a example for a vertical split using this method:
[
[
["echo Hello", "echo World"]
]
]
A layout object should contain the following key-value pairs:
entry: <String> – You can define at which level the layout begins. Either
tab,
vertical or
horizontal. Default value is
tab.
layout: <Array> – A layout, as described above. The only difference is, that it respects the entry point. This can make the layout more readable.
{
"entry": "vertical",
"layout": [
"echo Hello", "echo World"
]
}
As shown in the Advanced Example, it's possible to define multiple layouts in one project. Instead of supplying the layout directly, you define name for the layout first.
{
"default": {
"entry": "vertical",
"layout": ["echo Hello", "echo World"]
},
"otherlayout": ["echo Hyper", "echo Term"]
}
hyperlayout will look for the
default layout, when there is no parameter. If there is one, it will apply the given layout.
$ hyperlayout [NAME]
You can define global layouts inside
~/.hyperlayout.
hyperlayout will use these layouts when there is no configuration in the current directory. It's possible to force global layouts with the following command:
$ hyperlayout global [NAME]
or
$ hyperlayout g [NAME]
hyperlayout is written by Timo Lins.
Special thanks to Tobias Lins, for coming up with some great solutions.