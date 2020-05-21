Layout presets for Hyper.app

This repo is currently unmaintained. Feel free to contact me if you want to help maintain. Pull requests are welcome!

Install

$ npm install -g hyperlayout hpm-cli $ hpm install hyperlayout

Usage

To get started, write your layout inside .hyperlayout .

If you already use a package.json file, you can add it there. (With with the hyperlayout key)

Alternatively you can define global layouts in ~/.hyperlayout .

.hyperlayout [ [ "echo 'Hello'" , "echo 'World'" ] ]

To apply the layout, simply run hyperlayout in the same directory.

$ hyperlayout

Result

Advanced example

This example shows the capabilities of hyperlayout . It demonstrates the usage inside package.json and how to define multiple layouts.

package.json { "name" : "my-example" , "scripts" : { "watch" : "gulp watch" , "serve" : "nodemon build/index" , "layout" : "hyperlayout" }, "hyperlayout" : { "default" : [ [[ "npm run watch" , [ "npm run serve" , "http://localhost:3000" ] ]], "mongod" ], "helloworld" : { "entry" : "horizontal" , "layout" : [ "echo 'Hello'" , "echo 'World'" ] } }, "devDependencies" : { "nodemon" : "latest" , "gulp" : "latest" , "hyperlayout" : "latest" } }

Since there are two layouts defined here, you have to tell hyperlayout which one you want to use.

$ hyperlayout

$ hyperlayout helloworld

$ npm run layout

Result

Examples

Tabs

[ "1" , "2" ]

Horizontal Panes

[[ "1" , "2" ]]

or

{ "entry" : "horizontal" , "layout" : [ "1" , "2" ] }

Vertical Panes

[[[ "1" , "2" ]]]

or

{ "entry" : "vertical" , "layout" : [ "1" , "2" ] }

Define a layout

There are two different ways to define a layout:

Array

The most basic way is to create a nested array with strings (commands) inside. The hierarchy looks like this:

Tabs | | | | |

This is a example for a vertical split using this method:

[ [ [ "echo Hello" , "echo World" ] ] ]

Object

A layout object should contain the following key-value pairs:

entry: <String> – You can define at which level the layout begins. Either tab , vertical or horizontal . Default value is tab .

layout: <Array> – A layout, as described above. The only difference is, that it respects the entry point. This can make the layout more readable.

{ "entry" : "vertical" , "layout" : [ "echo Hello" , "echo World" ] }

Multiple Layouts

As shown in the Advanced Example, it's possible to define multiple layouts in one project. Instead of supplying the layout directly, you define name for the layout first.

{ "default" : { "entry" : "vertical" , "layout" : [ "echo Hello" , "echo World" ] }, "otherlayout" : [ "echo Hyper" , "echo Term" ] }

hyperlayout will look for the default layout, when there is no parameter. If there is one, it will apply the given layout.

$ hyperlayout [NAME]

Global layouts

You can define global layouts inside ~/.hyperlayout .

hyperlayout will use these layouts when there is no configuration in the current directory. It's possible to force global layouts with the following command:

$ hyperlayout global [NAME]

or

$ hyperlayout g [NAME]

Known Issues

It isn't possible layout multiple windows at once. If you know how to approach this feature, then head over to Issue #2 and let me know!

Author

hyperlayout is written by Timo Lins.

Special thanks to Tobias Lins, for coming up with some great solutions.