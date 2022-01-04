openbase logo
hyp

hyperid

by Matteo Collina
2.3.1

Uber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser

Overview

130K

GitHub Stars

558

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js UUID

Readme

hyperid

Build Status

Uber-fast unique id generation, for Node.js and the browser. Here are the benchmarks:

crypto.randomUUID x 17,421,022 ops/sec ±1.05% (92 runs sampled)
hashids process.hrtime x 381,775 ops/sec ±0.22% (95 runs sampled)
hashids counter x 730,949 ops/sec ±0.23% (97 runs sampled)
shortid x 34,682 ops/sec ±3.82% (83 runs sampled)
crypto.random x 313,547 ops/sec ±2.88% (82 runs sampled)
nid x 1,365,624 ops/sec ±0.07% (96 runs sampled)
uuid.v4 x 1,313,028 ops/sec ±0.10% (97 runs sampled)
napiRsUuid.v4 x 536,390 ops/sec ±0.20% (96 runs sampled)
uuid.v1 x 1,999,272 ops/sec ±0.09% (98 runs sampled)
nanoid x 3,808,014 ops/sec ±0.33% (95 runs sampled)
hyperid - variable length x 20,197,843 ops/sec ±0.74% (94 runs sampled)
hyperid - fixed length x 18,894,869 ops/sec ±0.12% (95 runs sampled)
hyperid - fixed length, url safe x 20,158,778 ops/sec ±0.54% (94 runs sampled)

Note: Benchmark run with Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-7700 CPU @ 3.60GHz and Node.js v16.3.0

As you can see the native crypto.randomUUID is almost as fast as hyperid on Node.js v16, but not on v14.

Install

npm i hyperid --save

Example

'use strict'

const hyperid = require('hyperid')
const instance = hyperid()

const id = instance()

console.log(id)
console.log(instance())
console.log(hyperid.decode(id))
console.log(hyperid.decode(instance()))

API

hyperid([fixedLength || options])

Returns a function to generate unique ids. The function can accept one of the following parameters:

  • fixedLength: Boolean If fixedLength is true the function will always generate an id that is 33 characters in length, by default fixedLength is false.
  • options: Object If { fixedLength: true } is passed in, the function will always generate an id that is 33 characters in length, by default fixedLength is false. If { urlSafe: true } is passed in, the function will generate url safe ids according to RFC4648. If { startFrom: <int> } is passed in, the first counter will start from that number, which must be between 0 and 2147483647. Fractions are discarded, only the integer part matters.

instance()

Returns an unique id.

instance.uuid

The uuid used to generate the ids, it will change over time. It is regenerated every Math.pow(2, 31) - 1 to keep the integer a SMI (a V8 optimization).

hyperid.decode(id, [options])

Decode the unique id into its two components, a uuid and a counter. If you are generating url safe ids, you must pass { urlSafe: true } as option. It returns:

{
  uuid: '049b7020-c787-41bf-a1d2-a97612c11418',
  count: 1
}

This is aliased as instance.decode.

License

MIT

