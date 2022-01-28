An extensible class to define hyperHTML based Custom Elements.

npm install hyperhtml-element

hyperHTML included

This class attaches all hyperHTML methods to itself, with the only exception of the define method, used in here to define Custom Elements instead.

To have same define functionality, please use HyperHTMLElement.intent(...) which provides exact same API.

Documentation

You can find more info about this helper in hyperHTML documentation page.

The Class

const HyperHTMLElement = require ( 'hyperhtml-element' ); class MyElement extends HyperHTMLElement { static get observedAttributes() { return [ 'key' ]; } static get booleanAttributes() { return [ 'active' ]; } created() { this .key = 'value' ; } attributeChangedCallback(name, prev, curr) { this .key === curr; this .getAttribute( 'key' ) === this .key; this .render(); } render() { return this .html ` Hello <strong onclick= ${ this } >HyperHTMLElement</strong> ( ${ this .state.clicks} )` ; } onclick(e) { console .log( this , 'click' , e.target); this .setState({ clicks : this .state.clicks + 1 }); } onAnyEvent(e) { console .log( this , e.type, e.currentTarget, e.target); } handleClick(e) { console .log( this , e.type, e.currentTarget, e.target); } get defaultState() { return { clicks : 0 , key : this .key}; } setState(objOrFn) } MyElement.define( 'my-element' );

New in v1.8

You can now define custom elements builtins too:

class MyLink extends HyperHTMLElement { created() { this .render(); } render() { return this .html `hello there!` ; } } MyLink.define( 'my-link' , { extends : 'a' });

Compatibility

HyperHTMLElement is compatible with every mobile browser and IE11 or greater.

There is a native live test page also transpiled for ES5 browsers.