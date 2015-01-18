hyperglue

update html elements in the browser by mapping query selectors to attributes, text, and hypertext

In node, use hyperstream or html-template to use the same object properties.

example

in the browser

var hyperglue = require ( 'hyperglue' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var html = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/article.html' ); function createArticle ( doc ) { var name = doc.title.replace( /[^A-Za-z0-9]+/g , '_' ); return hyperglue(html, { '.title a' : { name : name, href : '#' + name, _text : doc.title }, '.commit' : doc.commit, '.author' : doc.author, '.date' : doc.date, '.body' : { _html : doc.body } }); } document .body.appendChild(createArticle({ file : 'grobot.markdown' , author : 'James Halliday' , date : 'Mon Dec 24 15:31:27 2012 -0800' , title : 'robots are pretty great' , commit : '81c62aa62b6770a2f6bdf6865d393daf05930b4a' , body : '<h1>robots!</h1>



<p>Pretty great basically.</p>' })); document .body.appendChild(createArticle({ file : 'test.markdown' , author : 'James Halliday' , date : 'Mon Dec 24 04:31:53 2012 -0800' , title : 'testing title' , commit : '2a516000d239bbfcf7cdbb4b5acf09486bdf9586' , body : '<h1>title text</h1>



<p>beep boop.</p>



<p><em>rawr</em></p>' }));

Compile this code with browserify and brfs:

npm install -g browserify; npm install brfs browserify -t brfs browser.js > bundle.js

Then just do:

< script src = "bundle.js" > </ script >

arrays

You can also duplicate existing elements in order to render arrays of results:

var hyperglue = require ( 'hyperglue' ); var html = [ '<div id="rows">' , '<div class="row">' , '<span class="name"></span>' , '<span class="message"></span>' , '</div>' , '<b>ahoy!</b>' , '</div>' ].join( '

' ); console .log(hyperglue(html, { '.row' : [ { '.name' : 'T-REX' , '.message' : 'RAWR' }, { '.name' : 'robot' , '.message' : 'beep boop' }, { '.name' : 'Dr X' , '.message' : 'mwahaha' } ] }).outerHTML);

output:

< div id = "rows" > < div class = "row" > < span class = "name" > T-REX </ span > < span class = "message" > RAWR </ span > </ div > < div class = "row" > < span class = "name" > robot </ span > < span class = "message" > beep boop </ span > </ div > < div class = "row" > < span class = "name" > Dr X </ span > < span class = "message" > mwahaha </ span > </ div > < b > ahoy! </ b > </ div >

methods

var hyperglue = require ( 'hyperglue' )

Return an html element from the source string or element src with updates applied to it. In the browser you get a complete html element. In node you get an object with an innerHTML property populated with the string contents of the replacement.

updates should have query selectors as keys and target strings, numbers, or objects as values.

Each update query selector can have the special pseudo-class :first which causes the selector to only match the first value like querySelector() instead of all the matching elements like querySelectorAll() , the default.

If the target values in updates are strings or numbers, set the inner text content of the matching elements to that value.

When the target values are html elements, replace the inner content at the selected element with a clone of the value.

For target values of arrays, recursively apply hyperglue(node.cloneNode(), value) for each matching element in the array and then remove the original node. This feature makes rendering arrays of content super simple.

If the target values in updates are non-html element objects, update the attributes on all matching elements with the keys in the target values. Use '_text' to set the text content and '_html' to set the innerHTML in object form. If '_html' is an HTML element, replace the inner content at the selector elements with a clone of the '_html' value.

Instead of a text value for an attribute, you can also specify an object with append and prepend keys to append or prepend strings.

install

With npm do:

npm install hyperglue

license

MIT

kudos

Inspried by plates.