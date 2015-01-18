update html elements in the browser by mapping query selectors to attributes, text, and hypertext
In node, use hyperstream or html-template to use the same object properties.
var hyperglue = require('hyperglue');
var fs = require('fs');
var html = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/article.html');
function createArticle (doc) {
var name = doc.title.replace(/[^A-Za-z0-9]+/g,'_');
return hyperglue(html, {
'.title a': {
name: name,
href: '#' + name,
_text: doc.title
},
'.commit': doc.commit,
'.author': doc.author,
'.date': doc.date,
'.body': { _html: doc.body }
});
}
document.body.appendChild(createArticle({
file: 'grobot.markdown',
author: 'James Halliday',
date: 'Mon Dec 24 15:31:27 2012 -0800',
title: 'robots are pretty great',
commit: '81c62aa62b6770a2f6bdf6865d393daf05930b4a',
body: '<h1>robots!</h1>\n\n<p>Pretty great basically.</p>'
}));
document.body.appendChild(createArticle({
file: 'test.markdown',
author: 'James Halliday',
date: 'Mon Dec 24 04:31:53 2012 -0800',
title: 'testing title',
commit: '2a516000d239bbfcf7cdbb4b5acf09486bdf9586',
body: '<h1>title text</h1>\n\n<p>beep boop.</p>\n\n<p><em>rawr</em></p>'
}));
Compile this code with browserify and brfs:
$ npm install -g browserify; npm install brfs
$ browserify -t brfs browser.js > bundle.js
Then just do:
<script src="bundle.js"></script>
You can also duplicate existing elements in order to render arrays of results:
var hyperglue = require('hyperglue');
var html = [
'<div id="rows">',
'<div class="row">',
'<span class="name"></span>',
'<span class="message"></span>',
'</div>',
'<b>ahoy!</b>',
'</div>'
].join('\n');
console.log(hyperglue(html, {
'.row': [
{ '.name': 'T-REX', '.message': 'RAWR' },
{ '.name': 'robot', '.message': 'beep boop' },
{ '.name': 'Dr X', '.message': 'mwahaha' }
]
}).outerHTML);
output:
<div id="rows">
<div class="row">
<span class="name">T-REX</span>
<span class="message">RAWR</span>
</div>
<div class="row">
<span class="name">robot</span>
<span class="message">beep boop</span>
</div>
<div class="row">
<span class="name">Dr X</span>
<span class="message">mwahaha</span>
</div>
<b>ahoy!</b>
</div>
var hyperglue = require('hyperglue')
Return an html element from the source string or element
src with
updates
applied to it.
In the browser you get a complete html element. In node you get an object with
an
innerHTML property populated with the string contents of the replacement.
updates should have query selectors
as keys and target strings, numbers, or objects as values.
Each
update query selector can have the special pseudo-class
:first which
causes the selector to only match the first value like
querySelector() instead
of all the matching elements like
querySelectorAll(), the default.
If the target values in
updates are strings or numbers, set the inner text
content of the matching elements to that value.
When the target values are html elements, replace the inner content at the selected element with a clone of the value.
For target values of arrays, recursively apply
hyperglue(node.cloneNode(), value) for each matching element in the array and then remove the original
node. This feature makes rendering arrays of content super simple.
If the target values in
updates are non-html element objects, update the
attributes on all matching elements with the keys in the target values. Use
'_text' to set the text content and
'_html' to set the innerHTML in object
form. If
'_html' is an HTML element, replace the inner content at the
selector elements with a clone of the
'_html' value.
Instead of a text value for an attribute, you can also specify an object with
append and
prepend keys to append or prepend strings.
With npm do:
npm install hyperglue
MIT
Inspried by plates.