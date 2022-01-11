HyperFormula allows you to perform spreadsheet-like calculations in your web applications. It is written in TypeScript and supports all major JavaScript frameworks. You can use it in a browser or as a service with Node.js as your back-end technology.
The engine comes with a built-in, localized library of functions grouped into different categories, and covers most user-triggered actions such as CRUD operations, undo/redo, and clipboard operations. It also supports the use of cross-sheet references, named expressions, different data types, and custom functions.
Install the library from npm:
npm install hyperformula
Once properly installed, you can use it like this:
import { HyperFormula } from 'hyperformula';
// define the options
const options = {
licenseKey: 'gpl-v3',
};
// define the data
const data = [['10', '20', '30', '=SUM(A1:C1)']];
// build an instance with defined options and data
const hfInstance = HyperFormula.buildFromArray(data, options);
// call getCellValue to get the calculation results
const mySum = hfInstance.getCellValue({ col: 3, row: 0, sheet: 0 });
// print the result in the browser's console
console.log(mySum);
HyperFormula doesn't assume any existing user interface, which makes it a great general-purpose library that can be used in various business applications. Here are some examples:
Help us build the fastest and most flexible calculation engine for business web apps. Please read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.
Your help is much appreciated in any of the following topics:
HyperFormula is available under the GPLv3 license.
If you need a commercial license or support and maintenance services, contact our Sales Team.
You should know that this project wouldn’t exist without co-financing from European Union funds under the European Regional Development Funds as a part of the Smart Growth Operational Programme. Project implemented as a part of the Polish National Centre for Research and Development: “Fast Track”.
Created by Handsontable, NavAlgo, and Contributors.
