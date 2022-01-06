Serve a hyperdrive archive over HTTP. For an example of use, see dat.haus.
Hyperdrive-http returns a function to call when you receive a http request:
var server = http.createServer().listen(8000)
server.on('request', hyperdriveHttp(archive))
Supports manifest options in
dat.json:
web_root - change directory to serve on index
fallback_page - fallback for 404 errors
To use hyperdrive-http you will need to:
Hyperdrive works with many archives/feeds or a single archive.
exposeHeaders - If set to
true, hyperdrive-http will add custom
Hyperdrive- HTTP headers to directory listing requests (default:
false):
Hyperdrive-Key: de2a51bbaf8a5545eff82c999f15e1fd29637b3f16db94633cb6e2e0c324f833
Hyperdrive-Version: 4
live - If set to
true will reload a directly listing if the archive receives updates.
footer - Add a footer to your HTML page. Automatically adds archive version number to footer.
Hyperdrive-http responds to any URL with a specific format. If the URL does cannot be parsed, it will return a 404.
http://archive-example.com/
http://archive-example.com/filename.pdf
If a directory in the archive contains an
index.html page that file is returned instead of the directory listing. If you'd like to view files use a query string:
http://archive-example.com/?viewSource=true
There is also a CLI that can be used for demo + testing. Pass it a dat link or a path to an existing dat folder:
node cli.js <dat-key>
node cli.js /path/do/existing/dat