openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hyperdrive-http

by dat-ecosystem-archive
4.4.0 (see all)

HTTP request handler for Hyperdrive and Hypercore [ DEPRECATED - More info on active projects and modules at https://dat-ecosystem.org/ ]

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

189

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hyperdrive Http

Serve a hyperdrive archive over HTTP. For an example of use, see dat.haus.

Travis

Usage

Hyperdrive-http returns a function to call when you receive a http request:

var server = http.createServer().listen(8000)
server.on('request', hyperdriveHttp(archive))

Supports manifest options in dat.json:

  • web_root - change directory to serve on index
  • fallback_page - fallback for 404 errors

Setup

To use hyperdrive-http you will need to:

  • Create your own http server
  • Setup your hyperdrive archive
  • For remote archives, connect to the swarm

API

Hyperdrive works with many archives/feeds or a single archive.

Options

  • exposeHeaders - If set to true, hyperdrive-http will add custom Hyperdrive- HTTP headers to directory listing requests (default: false):
    Hyperdrive-Key: de2a51bbaf8a5545eff82c999f15e1fd29637b3f16db94633cb6e2e0c324f833
Hyperdrive-Version: 4
  • live - If set to true will reload a directly listing if the archive receives updates.
  • footer - Add a footer to your HTML page. Automatically adds archive version number to footer.

URL Format

Hyperdrive-http responds to any URL with a specific format. If the URL does cannot be parsed, it will return a 404.

  • Get archive listing: http://archive-example.com/
  • Get file from archive: http://archive-example.com/filename.pdf

If a directory in the archive contains an index.html page that file is returned instead of the directory listing. If you'd like to view files use a query string:

  • View files: http://archive-example.com/?viewSource=true

CLI

There is also a CLI that can be used for demo + testing. Pass it a dat link or a path to an existing dat folder:

node cli.js <dat-key>
node cli.js /path/do/existing/dat

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial