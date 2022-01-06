Hyperdrive Http

Serve a hyperdrive archive over HTTP. For an example of use, see dat.haus.

Usage

Hyperdrive-http returns a function to call when you receive a http request:

var server = http.createServer().listen( 8000 ) server.on( 'request' , hyperdriveHttp(archive))

Supports manifest options in dat.json :

web_root - change directory to serve on index

- change directory to serve on index fallback_page - fallback for 404 errors

Setup

To use hyperdrive-http you will need to:

Create your own http server

Setup your hyperdrive archive

For remote archives, connect to the swarm

API

Hyperdrive works with many archives/feeds or a single archive.

Options

exposeHeaders - If set to true , hyperdrive-http will add custom Hyperdrive- HTTP headers to directory listing requests (default: false ): Hyperdrive-Key : de2a51bbaf8a5545eff82c999f15e1fd29637b3f16db94633cb6e2e0c324f833 Hyperdrive-Version : 4

- If set to , hyperdrive-http will add custom HTTP headers to directory listing requests (default: ): live - If set to true will reload a directly listing if the archive receives updates.

- If set to will reload a directly listing if the archive receives updates. footer - Add a footer to your HTML page. Automatically adds archive version number to footer.

URL Format

Hyperdrive-http responds to any URL with a specific format. If the URL does cannot be parsed, it will return a 404.

Get archive listing: http://archive-example.com/

Get file from archive: http://archive-example.com/filename.pdf

If a directory in the archive contains an index.html page that file is returned instead of the directory listing. If you'd like to view files use a query string:

View files: http://archive-example.com/?viewSource=true

CLI

There is also a CLI that can be used for demo + testing. Pass it a dat link or a path to an existing dat folder: