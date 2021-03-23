openbase logo
A fast, feature rich and simple framework for building dynamic browser applications.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

268

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hyperdom npm version npm Build Status

A simple, fast, feature rich framework for building dynamic browser applications.

Hyperdom supports a simple event-update-render cycle, promises for asynchronous operations, JSX, non-JSX, typescript, client-side routing, SVG, two-way data binding, server-side rendering, and optimises for performance, developer usability and simplicity of application architecture.

Hyperdom is influenced by react and uses virtual-dom for the DOM patching. Unlike react though, there is no need for state management libraries (this problem simply does not exist in hyperdom), the API is compact and the routing is built in.

Documentation - https://hyperdom.org

