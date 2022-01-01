hyperdiscovery

Join the p2p swarm for hypercore and hyperdrive. Uses discovery-swarm under the hood. Also works in web browsers using discovery-swarm-web.

npm install hyperdiscovery

Usage

Run the following code in two different places and they will replicate the contents of the given ARCHIVE_KEY .

var hyperdrive = require ( 'hyperdrive' ) var hypercore = require ( 'hypercore' ) var Discovery = require ( 'hyperdiscovery' ) var archive = hyperdrive( './database' , 'ARCHIVE_KEY' ) var discovery = Discovery(archive) discovery.on( 'connection' , function ( peer, type ) { console .log( 'got' , peer, type) console .log( 'connected to' , discovery.connections, 'peers' ) peer.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'peer disconnected' ) }) }) var feed = hypercore( './feed' ) discovery.add(feed)

Will use discovery-swarm to attempt to connect peers. Uses dat-swarm-defaults for peer introduction defaults on the server side, which can be overwritten (see below).

The module can also create and join a swarm for a hypercore feed:

var hypercore = require ( 'hypercore' ) var Discovery = require ( 'hyperdiscovery' ) var feed = hypercore( '/feed' ) var discovery = Discovery(feed)

API

var discovery = Discovery(archive, opts)

Join the p2p swarm for the given feed. The return object, discovery , is an event emitter that will emit a peer event with the peer information when a peer is found.

Add an archive/feed to the discovery swarm.

Get length of the list of total active connections, across all archives and feeds.

Leave discovery for a specific discovery key.

Rejoin discovery for a discovery key (*must be added first using discovery.add ).

Exit the swarm, close all replication streams.

Options

stream : function, replication stream for connection. Default is archive.replicate({live, upload, download}) .

: function, replication stream for connection. Default is . upload : bool, upload data to the other peer?

: bool, upload data to the other peer? download : bool, download data from the other peer?

: bool, download data from the other peer? port : port for discovery swarm

: port for discovery swarm utp : use utp in discovery swarm

: use utp in discovery swarm tcp : use tcp in discovery swarm

: use tcp in discovery swarm bootstrap : [string], WebRTC bootstrap signal servers for web

: [string], WebRTC bootstrap signal servers for web discovery : string, discovery-swarm-stream server for web

Defaults from datland-swarm-defaults can also be overwritten:

dns.server : DNS server

: DNS server dns.domain : DNS domain

: DNS domain dht.bootstrap : distributed hash table bootstrapping nodes

See Also

License

ISC