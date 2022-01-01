Join the p2p swarm for hypercore and hyperdrive. Uses discovery-swarm under the hood. Also works in web browsers using discovery-swarm-web.
npm install hyperdiscovery
Run the following code in two different places and they will replicate the contents of the given
ARCHIVE_KEY.
var hyperdrive = require('hyperdrive')
var hypercore = require('hypercore')
var Discovery = require('hyperdiscovery')
var archive = hyperdrive('./database', 'ARCHIVE_KEY')
var discovery = Discovery(archive)
discovery.on('connection', function (peer, type) {
console.log('got', peer, type)
console.log('connected to', discovery.connections, 'peers')
peer.on('close', function () {
console.log('peer disconnected')
})
})
// add another archive/feed later
var feed = hypercore('./feed')
discovery.add(feed) // adds this hypercore feed to the same discovery swarm
Will use
discovery-swarm to attempt to connect peers. Uses
dat-swarm-defaults for peer introduction defaults on the server side, which can be overwritten (see below).
The module can also create and join a swarm for a hypercore feed:
var hypercore = require('hypercore')
var Discovery = require('hyperdiscovery')
var feed = hypercore('/feed')
var discovery = Discovery(feed)
var discovery = Discovery(archive, opts)
Join the p2p swarm for the given feed. The return object,
discovery, is an event emitter that will emit a
peer event with the peer information when a peer is found.
discovery.add(archive)
Add an archive/feed to the discovery swarm.
discovery.totalConnections
Get length of the list of total active connections, across all archives and feeds.
discovery.leave(discoveryKey)
Leave discovery for a specific discovery key.
discovery.rejoin(discoveryKey)
Rejoin discovery for a discovery key (*must be added first using
discovery.add).
discovery.close()
Exit the swarm, close all replication streams.
stream: function, replication stream for connection. Default is
archive.replicate({live, upload, download}).
upload: bool, upload data to the other peer?
download: bool, download data from the other peer?
port: port for discovery swarm
utp: use utp in discovery swarm
tcp: use tcp in discovery swarm
bootstrap: [string], WebRTC bootstrap signal servers for web
discovery: string, discovery-swarm-stream server for web
Defaults from datland-swarm-defaults can also be overwritten:
dns.server: DNS server
dns.domain: DNS domain
dht.bootstrap: distributed hash table bootstrapping nodes
ISC