Opens new tabs with the same directory as the current tab in Hyper for OS X, Linux and Windows.
Open ~/.hyper.js and add
hypercwd to the list of plugins.
hypercwd can be configured in
~/.hyper.js configuration file within the
config object:
Example configuration:
module.exports = {
config: {
// default font size for all tabs
fontSize: 14,
// ... other config options
// add the hypercwd configuration object like this
hypercwd: {
initialWorkingDirectory: '~/Documents'
}
},
plugins: [
'hypercwd'
]
}
initialWorkingDirectory - the path to open the first terminal session
Note: all subsequent sessions are opened with the same directory as the session in focus