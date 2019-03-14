HyperCwd

Opens new tabs with the same directory as the current tab in Hyper for OS X, Linux and Windows.

Installation

Open ~/.hyper.js and add hypercwd to the list of plugins.

Configuration

hypercwd can be configured in ~/.hyper.js configuration file within the config object:

Example configuration:

module .exports = { config : { fontSize : 14 , hypercwd : { initialWorkingDirectory : '~/Documents' } }, plugins : [ 'hypercwd' ] }

Options

initialWorkingDirectory - the path to open the first terminal session

Note: all subsequent sessions are opened with the same directory as the session in focus