openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hyp

hypercwd

by Harrison Harnisch
1.4.0 (see all)

Opens new tabs with the same directory as the current tab in Hyper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

489

GitHub Stars

374

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

HyperCwd

Opens new tabs with the same directory as the current tab in Hyper for OS X, Linux and Windows.

New Tabs

Mentioned in Awesome Hyper

Installation

Open ~/.hyper.js and add hypercwd to the list of plugins.

Configuration

hypercwd can be configured in ~/.hyper.js configuration file within the config object:

Example configuration:

module.exports = {
  config: {
    // default font size for all tabs
    fontSize: 14,

    // ... other config options

    // add the hypercwd configuration object like this
    hypercwd: {
      initialWorkingDirectory: '~/Documents'
    }
  },
  plugins: [
    'hypercwd'
  ]
}

Options

initialWorkingDirectory - the path to open the first terminal session

Note: all subsequent sessions are opened with the same directory as the session in focus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial