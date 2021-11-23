⚠️ Hypercore 9 uses v2 of this module while Hypercore 10 uses v3.

The crypto primitives used in hypercore, extracted into a separate module

npm install hypercore-crypto

Usage

const crypto = require ( 'hypercore-crypto' ) const keyPair = crypto.keyPair() console .log(keyPair)

API

keyPair = crypto.keyPair()

Returns an ED25519 keypair that can used for tree signing.

signature = crypto.sign(message, secretKey)

Signs a message (buffer).

verified = crypto.verify(message, signature, publicKey)

Verifies a signature for a message.

hash = crypto.data(data)

Hashes a leaf node in a merkle tree.

hash = crypto.parent(left, right)

Hash a parent node in a merkle tree. left and right should look like this:

{ index : treeIndex, hash : hashOfThisNode, size : byteSizeOfThisTree }

hash = crypto.tree(peaks)

Hashes the merkle root of the tree. peaks should be an array of the peaks of the tree and should look like above.

buffer = crypto.randomBytes(size)

Returns a buffer containing random bytes of size size .

hash = crypto.discoveryKey(publicKey)

Return a hash derived from a publicKey that can used for discovery without disclosing the public key.

License

MIT