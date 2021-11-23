openbase logo
hc

hypercore-crypto

by Mathias Buus
3.1.1 (see all)

The crypto primitives used in hypercore, extracted into a separate module

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hypercore-crypto

⚠️ Hypercore 9 uses v2 of this module while Hypercore 10 uses v3.

The crypto primitives used in hypercore, extracted into a separate module

npm install hypercore-crypto

Usage

const crypto = require('hypercore-crypto')

const keyPair = crypto.keyPair()
console.log(keyPair) // prints a ed25519 keypair

API

keyPair = crypto.keyPair()

Returns an ED25519 keypair that can used for tree signing.

signature = crypto.sign(message, secretKey)

Signs a message (buffer).

verified = crypto.verify(message, signature, publicKey)

Verifies a signature for a message.

hash = crypto.data(data)

Hashes a leaf node in a merkle tree.

hash = crypto.parent(left, right)

Hash a parent node in a merkle tree. left and right should look like this:

{
  index: treeIndex,
  hash: hashOfThisNode,
  size: byteSizeOfThisTree
}

hash = crypto.tree(peaks)

Hashes the merkle root of the tree. peaks should be an array of the peaks of the tree and should look like above.

buffer = crypto.randomBytes(size)

Returns a buffer containing random bytes of size size.

hash = crypto.discoveryKey(publicKey)

Return a hash derived from a publicKey that can used for discovery without disclosing the public key.

License

MIT

