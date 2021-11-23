⚠️ Hypercore 9 uses v2 of this module while Hypercore 10 uses v3.
The crypto primitives used in hypercore, extracted into a separate module
npm install hypercore-crypto
const crypto = require('hypercore-crypto')
const keyPair = crypto.keyPair()
console.log(keyPair) // prints a ed25519 keypair
keyPair = crypto.keyPair()
Returns an
ED25519 keypair that can used for tree signing.
signature = crypto.sign(message, secretKey)
Signs a message (buffer).
verified = crypto.verify(message, signature, publicKey)
Verifies a signature for a message.
hash = crypto.data(data)
Hashes a leaf node in a merkle tree.
hash = crypto.parent(left, right)
Hash a parent node in a merkle tree.
left and
right should look like this:
{
index: treeIndex,
hash: hashOfThisNode,
size: byteSizeOfThisTree
}
hash = crypto.tree(peaks)
Hashes the merkle root of the tree.
peaks should be an array of the peaks of the tree and should look like above.
buffer = crypto.randomBytes(size)
Returns a buffer containing random bytes of size
size.
hash = crypto.discoveryKey(publicKey)
Return a hash derived from a
publicKey that can used for discovery
without disclosing the public key.
MIT