Hyperclick

NOTE: This package is now a bundled version of the code in atom-ide-ui . Please refer to the atom-ide-ui repository to view or modify the source.

Pluggable text-clicking UI for Atom.

Hyperclick is triggered by two events:

<cmd> or <cmd-mousemove> underlines clickable text under the mouse.

or underlines clickable text under the mouse. <cmd-mousedown> performs the action associated with the clickable text.

performs the action associated with the clickable text. <cmd-alt-enter> performs the action on the text under the cursor.

Known Providers

Check out the wiki: https://github.com/facebook-atom/hyperclick/wiki/Known-Providers

Demo

Install hyperclick with this demo package to recreate the screencast below.

Provider API

Example

Declare the provider callback in the package.json (e.g. getProvider ).

"providedServices" : { "hyperclick" : { "versions" : { "0.1.0" : "getProvider" } } }

NOTE: Providers for hyperclick.provider@0.0.0 are still accepted, but that naming is now deprecated. Please use hyperclick@0.1.0 for new providers.

Define the provider callback in lib/main.js .

export function getProvider ( ) { return { priority : 1 grammarScopes : [ 'source.js' ], getSuggestionForWord( textEditor: TextEditor, text : string, range : Range ): ?HyperclickSuggestion { return { range, callback() {}, }; }, }; }

Details

You must define one of these methods on the provider:

getSuggestionForWord(textEditor: TextEditor, text: string, range: Range) Use this to provide a suggestion for single-word matches. Optionally set wordRegExp on the provider to adjust word-matching. textEditor : The text editor the event originated from. text : The string containing the word under the mouse. range : The buffer position of text in the text editor.

getSuggestion(textEditor: TextEditor, position: Point) Use this to provide a suggestion if it can have non-contiguous ranges. A primary use-case for this is Objective-C methods. textEditor : The text editor the event originated from. position : The buffer position of the mouse in the text editor.



The methods return a suggestion or a Promise that resolves to a suggestion:

range : A range or array of ranges to underline as a visual cue for clicking. To distinguish ranges and arrays, this can't be a Range-compatible array. For example, use new Range([0, 0], [0, 10]) instead of [[0, 0], [0, 10]] .

callback : The function to call when the underlined text is clicked. If there are multiple possibilities, this can be an array of objects with: title : A string to present in the UI for the user to select. rightLabel (optional): An indicator denoting the "kind" of suggestion this represents callback : The function to call when the user selects this object.



Additional provider fields: