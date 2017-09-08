NOTE: This package is now a bundled version of the code in
atom-ide-ui. Please refer to the
atom-ide-ui repository to view or modify the source.
Pluggable text-clicking UI for Atom.
Hyperclick is triggered by two events:
<cmd> or
<cmd-mousemove> underlines clickable text under the mouse.
<cmd-mousedown> performs the action associated with the clickable text.
<cmd-alt-enter> performs the action on the text under the cursor.
Check out the wiki: https://github.com/facebook-atom/hyperclick/wiki/Known-Providers
Install
hyperclick with this demo package
to recreate the screencast below.
Declare the provider callback in the
package.json (e.g.
getProvider).
"providedServices": {
"hyperclick": {
"versions": {
"0.1.0": "getProvider"
}
}
}
NOTE: Providers for
hyperclick.provider@0.0.0 are still accepted, but that naming is now deprecated.
Please use
hyperclick@0.1.0 for new providers.
Define the provider callback in
lib/main.js.
export function getProvider() {
return {
priority: 1
grammarScopes: ['source.js'], // JavaScript files
getSuggestionForWord(
textEditor: TextEditor,
text: string,
range: Range
): ?HyperclickSuggestion {
return {
// The range(s) to underline as a visual cue for clicking.
range,
// The function to call when the underlined text is clicked.
callback() {},
};
},
};
}
You must define one of these methods on the provider:
getSuggestionForWord(textEditor: TextEditor, text: string, range: Range)
Use this to provide a suggestion for single-word matches.
Optionally set
wordRegExp on the provider to adjust word-matching.
textEditor: The text editor the event originated from.
text: The string containing the word under the mouse.
range: The buffer position of
text in the text editor.
getSuggestion(textEditor: TextEditor, position: Point)
Use this to provide a suggestion if it can have non-contiguous ranges. A primary use-case for this is Objective-C methods.
textEditor: The text editor the event originated from.
position: The buffer position of the mouse in the text editor.
The methods return a suggestion or a
Promise that resolves to a suggestion:
range: A range or array of ranges to underline as a visual cue for clicking.
To distinguish ranges and arrays, this can't be a Range-compatible array.
For example, use
new Range([0, 0], [0, 10]) instead of
[[0, 0], [0, 10]].
callback: The function to call when the underlined text is clicked.
If there are multiple possibilities, this can be an array of objects with:
title: A string to present in the UI for the user to select.
rightLabel(optional): An indicator denoting the "kind" of suggestion this represents
callback: The function to call when the user selects this object.
Additional provider fields:
priority: The higher this is, the more precedence the provider gets.
Hyperclick only returns suggestions from a single provider, so this is a
workaround for providers to override others.
priority defaults to 0.
grammarScopes: An (optional)
Array of grammar
scopeNames to provide suggestions for.
Your provider will only be triggered in matching text editors.