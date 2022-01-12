hyperborder - extension for Hyper

adds a gradient border to the Hyper terminal

Installation

add it to plugins in your ~/.hyper.js configuration

module . exports = { ... plugins: [ 'hyperborder' ] ... }

then just restart Hyper app or go to the menu 'Plugins / Update All Now'

Configuration

The following settings can be configured by adding a hyperBorder section in your .hyper.js config section:

Setting Type Description borderWidth string CSS string for how thick the borders should be borderRadiusInner string CSS string for round inner corners borderRadiusOuter string CSS string for round outer corners borderColors string , string[] The color(s) for the border adminBorderColors string , string[] The color(s) for the border for an admin/elevated window. This follows the precedence of adminBorderColors > borderColors > defaultColors blurredColors string , string[] The color(s) of the borders when the window isn't active blurredAdminColors string , string[] The color(s) of the borders when the admin/elevated window isn't active. This follows the precedence of blurredAdminColors > blurredColors > adminBorderColors > borderColors > defaultColors

A note on admin/root colors

The use of Hyper under the admin/root account is mainly intended for Windows' users (where it is common to run an application in elevated mode), since on Linux/OSX you would typically utilize the sudo <command> command. Technically you can run Hyper as root on non-Windows machines (there are issues running Hyper as root under a Wayland desktop), though in this case, the root user will actually have their own copy of .hyper.js configuration.

EXAMPLE: Set Border Colors And Width

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperBorder: { borderColors : [ '#fc1da7' , '#fba506' ], borderWidth : '8px' } ... } }

EXAMPLE: Set Border Colors To Random Colors

In addition, you can set any color value to 'random' (string value):

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperBorder: { borderColors : [ 'random' , 'random' ], borderWidth : '8px' } ... } }

Then every newly opened Hyper terminal window will have a different colored border.

EXAMPLE: Animate Border Colors

You like some animations? Then try this:

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperBorder: { animate : true , ... } ... } }

To change the speed of animation, specify an object with a duration property in milliseconds:

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperBorder: { animate : { duration : '1000' , }, ... } ... } }

EXAMPLE: Angled Gradients

Because we use CSS3's linear-gradient , we're able to specify angles at which to create the radius. Set your own angle like this:

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperBorder: { borderAngle : '180deg' , ... } ... } }

