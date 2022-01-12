openbase logo
hyp

hyperborder

by Mathias Karstädt
1.2.0

adds a gradient border to the Hyper terminal

Readme

hyperborder - extension for Hyper

adds a gradient border to the Hyper terminal

Installation

add it to plugins in your ~/.hyper.js configuration

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: ['hyperborder']
  ...
}

then just restart Hyper app or go to the menu 'Plugins / Update All Now'

Configuration

The following settings can be configured by adding a hyperBorder section in your .hyper.js config section:

SettingTypeDescription
borderWidthstringCSS string for how thick the borders should be
borderRadiusInnerstringCSS string for round inner corners
borderRadiusOuterstringCSS string for round outer corners
borderColorsstring, string[]The color(s) for the border
adminBorderColorsstring, string[]The color(s) for the border for an admin/elevated window. This follows the precedence of adminBorderColors > borderColors > defaultColors
blurredColorsstring, string[]The color(s) of the borders when the window isn't active
blurredAdminColorsstring, string[]The color(s) of the borders when the admin/elevated window isn't active. This follows the precedence of blurredAdminColors > blurredColors > adminBorderColors > borderColors > defaultColors

A note on admin/root colors

The use of Hyper under the admin/root account is mainly intended for Windows' users (where it is common to run an application in elevated mode), since on Linux/OSX you would typically utilize the sudo <command> command. Technically you can run Hyper as root on non-Windows machines (there are issues running Hyper as root under a Wayland desktop), though in this case, the root user will actually have their own copy of .hyper.js configuration.

EXAMPLE: Set Border Colors And Width

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperBorder: {
        borderColors: ['#fc1da7', '#fba506'],
        borderWidth: '8px'
      }
    ...
  }
}

EXAMPLE: Set Border Colors To Random Colors

In addition, you can set any color value to 'random' (string value):

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperBorder: {
        borderColors: ['random','random'],
        borderWidth: '8px'
      }
    ...
  }
}

Then every newly opened Hyper terminal window will have a different colored border.

EXAMPLE: Animate Border Colors

You like some animations? Then try this:

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperBorder: {
      animate: true,
      ...
    }
    ...
  }
}

To change the speed of animation, specify an object with a duration property in milliseconds:

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperBorder: {
      animate: {
        duration: '1000',  // default is 18000
      },
      ...
    }
    ...
  }
}

EXAMPLE: Angled Gradients

Because we use CSS3's linear-gradient, we're able to specify angles at which to create the radius. Set your own angle like this:

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperBorder: {
      borderAngle: '180deg',
      ...
    }
    ...
  }
}

Download Hyper here

https://hyper.is/

