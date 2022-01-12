adds a gradient border to the
Hyper terminal
add it to plugins in your
~/.hyper.js configuration
module.exports = {
...
plugins: ['hyperborder']
...
}
then just restart
Hyper app or go to the menu 'Plugins / Update All Now'
The following settings can be configured by adding a
hyperBorder section in your
.hyper.js
config section:
|Setting
|Type
|Description
borderWidth
string
|CSS string for how thick the borders should be
borderRadiusInner
string
|CSS string for round inner corners
borderRadiusOuter
string
|CSS string for round outer corners
borderColors
string,
string[]
|The color(s) for the border
adminBorderColors
string,
string[]
|The color(s) for the border for an admin/elevated window. This follows the precedence of
adminBorderColors >
borderColors > defaultColors
blurredColors
string,
string[]
|The color(s) of the borders when the window isn't active
blurredAdminColors
string,
string[]
|The color(s) of the borders when the admin/elevated window isn't active. This follows the precedence of
blurredAdminColors >
blurredColors >
adminBorderColors >
borderColors > defaultColors
The use of Hyper under the admin/root account is mainly intended for Windows' users (where it is common to run an application in
elevated mode), since on Linux/OSX you would typically utilize the
sudo <command> command. Technically you can run Hyper as root
on non-Windows machines (there are issues running Hyper as root under a Wayland desktop), though
in this case, the root user will actually have their own copy of
.hyper.js configuration.
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperBorder: {
borderColors: ['#fc1da7', '#fba506'],
borderWidth: '8px'
}
...
}
}
In addition, you can set any color value to
'random' (string value):
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperBorder: {
borderColors: ['random','random'],
borderWidth: '8px'
}
...
}
}
Then every newly opened
Hyper terminal window will have a different colored border.
You like some animations? Then try this:
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperBorder: {
animate: true,
...
}
...
}
}
To change the speed of animation, specify an object with a
duration property in milliseconds:
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperBorder: {
animate: {
duration: '1000', // default is 18000
},
...
}
...
}
}
Because we use CSS3's
linear-gradient, we're able to specify angles at which to create the radius. Set your own angle like this:
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperBorder: {
borderAngle: '180deg',
...
}
...
}
}