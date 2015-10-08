hyperboot

versioned offline webapp bootloader

Single page applications, where appropriate, have many usability benefits: once you give someone a URL they can immediately load your app and start using it. Native and desktop applications require more setup but once you've installed an app it doesn't change or disappear without warning.

hyperboot gives your users the benefits of explicit, immutable versioning with control over upgrades using the html-version-spec while preserving the simplicity of passing around a URL.

quick start

Install hyperboot and generate a starter html file:

npm install -g hyperboot hyperboot init > index.html

Edit index.html to your liking, then:

$ hyperboot commit index .html 1.0 .0 3503106 b1b989b0407ede086cb2223d5

We've now committed version 1.0.0.

To put your creation online, serve up the hidden .hyperboot directory:

$ ecstatic --cors - p 8000 .hyperboot

The --cors headers are necessary for browser loaders to load your application across domains.

Now you can view your web app on http://localhost:8000 . This version of your app is usable on its own and hyperboot loaders will be able to see all of your published versions.

publish a new version

To publish a new version, we can run hyperboot commit again after editing the meta version tag in the html:

< meta name = "version" content = "1.0.1" >

Now to commit version 1.0.1:

$ hyperboot commit index .html 1.0 .1 446 c5dfa3d7dbd93f181506bdbef9369

replicate

Elsewhere, we can replicate the webapp and all of its version history with the hyperboot clone command:

$ hyperboot clone http://localhost:8000 1.0 .0 3503106b1b989b0407ede086cb2223d5 1.0 .1 446c5dfa3d7dbd93f181506bdbef9369

All of the new versions are printed to stdout. If we run the command again, we get no output because there are no new versions available:

$ hyperboot clone http:

problems

Explicit versioning and upgrades addresses many problems that users currently experience with webapps:

an app disappears, leaving users with no recourse

an app changes to have user-hostile features over time

underlying infrastructure changes or vanishes

an app is compromised silently with no mechanism for auditing

Compromising webapps by criminal, spy agency, or court order will become an increasingly important problem to solve as browsers gain crypto primitives. Malicious code could be silently inserted into any update.

usage

hyperboot init Print a starter html file to STDOUT . hyperboot commit FILE hyperboot commit - Stage the version of FILE locally. If FILE is "-" or not given, read from STDIN . hyperboot clone URL Clone the versions starting from URL into `.hyperboot`. hyperboot versions List local versions from `.hyperboot`. With -v, print truncated hashes in another column . hyperboot show VERSION hyperboot show HASH Print the contents of the html at VERSION or HASH. With

api

The hyperboot API can be used to build loaders for node and the browser.

var hyperboot = require ( 'hyperboot' )

var boot = hyperboot(db)

Create a hyperboot instance boot from a levelup handle db .

Load all the known versions as cb(err, versions) .

The format of each version object is described in the 'version' event below.

var walk = boot.load(href, opts={}, cb)

Walk the hyperboot data at href recursively looking for new versions. cb(err, versions) fires with an array of the versions found.

Specify a custom loader with opts.load . opts.load(href, opts, cb) fires every time hyperboot needs to make a request for a resource and the loader should call cb(null, body, extra) with the request body and any extra parameters that will be fed into opts on future requests.

walk is an event emitter that emits 'version' events for each new available webapp version found under href .

The format of each version object is described in the 'version' event below.

boot.on('version', function (version, html) {})

Each time a new webapp version is loaded, the 'version' event fires with an html buffer payload and a version object:

version.version - the semver version string

- the semver version string version.hrefs - the known locations of the document as an array of URLs

- the known locations of the document as an array of URLs version.predecessor - the previous version

- the previous version version.versions - any extra versions known by this document

- any extra versions known by this document version.hash - the sha512 hex string of the content

The version object augments the return value from html-version .parse() .

Load the html payload by a sha512 hash hash or a semver version string version into cb(err, html) .

Remove a version by its semver version string.

Remove all known versions.

install

With npm do:

npm install -g hyperboot

license

MIT