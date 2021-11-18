Hyperbee 🐝

An append-only Btree running on a Hypercore. Allows sorted iteration and more.

npm install hyperbee

Usage

const Hyperbee = require ( 'hyperbee' ) const db = new Hyperbee(feed, { keyEncoding : 'utf-8' , valueEncoding : 'binary' }) await db.put( 'key' , 'value' ) await db.del( 'some-key' ) const batch = db.batch() await batch.put( 'key' , 'value' ) await batch.del( 'some-key' ) await batch.flush() const node = await db.get( 'key' ) const rs = db.createReadStream({ gt : 'a' , lt : 'd' }) const rs = db.createReadStream({ gte : 'a' , lte : 'd' }) const rs = db.createHistoryStream({ reverse : true , limit : 1 })

Some of the internals are still being tweaked, but overall the API and feature set is pretty stable, if you want to try it out.

All of the above methods work with sparse feeds, meaning only a small subset of the full feed is downloaded to satisfy your queries.

API

const db = new Hyperbee(feed, [options])

Make a new Hyperbee instance. feed should be a Hypercore.

Options include:

{ keyEncoding : 'utf-8' | 'binary' | 'ascii' , // or some abstract encoding valueEncoding: <same as above> }

Note that currently read/diff streams sort based on the encoded value of the keys.

await db.put(key, [value])

Insert a new key. Value can be optional. If you are inserting a series of data atomically, or you just have a batch of inserts/deletions available using a batch can be much faster than simply using a series of puts/dels on the db.

{ seq, key, value } = await db.get(key)

Get a key, value. If the key does not exist, null is returned. seq is the hypercore version at which this key was inserted.

await db.del(key)

Delete a key

batch = db.batch()

Make a new batch.

await batch.put(key, [value])

Insert a key into a batch.

{ seq, key, value } = await batch.get(key)

Get a key, value out of a batch.

await batch.del(key)

Delete a key into the batch.

await batch.flush()

Commit the batch to the database.

Destroy a batch and releases any locks it has aquired on the db. Call this if you want to abort a batch without flushing it.

stream = db.createReadStream([options])

Make a read stream. All entries in the stream are similar to the ones returned from .get and the sort order is based on the binary value of the keys.

Options include:

{ gt : 'only return keys > than this' , gte : 'only return keys >= than this' , lt : 'only return keys < than this' , lte : 'only return keys <= than this' , reverse : false limit : -1 }

const { seq, key, value } = await db.peek([options])

Similar to doing a read stream and returning the first value, but a bit faster than that.

stream = db.createHistoryStream([options])

Create a stream of all entries ever inserted or deleted from the db. Each entry has an additional type property indicating if it was a put or del operation.

Options include:

{ live : false , reverse : false , gte : seq, gt : seq, lte : seq, lt : seq, limit : -1 }

If any of the gte, gt, lte, lt arguments are < 0 then they'll implicitly be added with the version before starting so doing { gte: -1 } makes a stream starting at the last index.

stream = db.createDiffStream(otherVersion, [options])

Efficiently create a stream of the shallow changes between two versions of the db. Each entry is sorted by key and looks like this:

{ left : <the entry in the db>, right: <the entry in the other version> }

If an entry exists in db but not in the other version, then left is set and right will be null, and vice versa.

If the entries are causally equal (i.e. the have the same seq), they are not returned, only the diff.

Currently accepts the same options as the read stream except for reverse.

dbCheckout = db.checkout(version)

Get a readonly db checkout of a previous version.

dbCheckout = db.snapshot()

Shorthand for getting a checkout for the current version.

const sub = db.sub('sub-prefix', opts = {})

Create a sub-database where all entries will be prefixed by a given value.

This makes it easy to create namespaces within a single Hyperbee.

Options include:

{ sep : Buffer.alloc( 1 ), valueEncoding, keyEncoding }

For example:

const rootDb = new Hyperbee(core) const subDb = rootDb.sub( 'a' ) await subDb.put( 'b' , 'hello' ) await subDb.get( 'b' )

Current version.

await db.ready()

Makes sure internal state is loaded. Call this once before checking the version if you haven't called any of the other APIs.