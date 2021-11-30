hyperbeam

A 1-1 end-to-end encrypted internet pipe powered by Hyperswarm and Noise

npm install hyperbeam

Usage

const Hyperbeam = require ( 'hyperbeam' ) const beam = new Hyperbeam( 'neznr3z3j44l7q7sgynbzpdrdlpausurbpcmqvwupmuoidolbopa' ) process.stdin.pipe(beam).pipe(process.stdout)

CLI

Part of the Hyperspace CLI, hyp

Provided here as a standalone CLI as well.

First install it

npm install -g hyperbeam

Then on one machine run

echo 'hello world' | hyperbeam

This will generate a phrase, eg "neznr3z3j44l7q7sgynbzpdrdlpausurbpcmqvwupmuoidolbopa". Then on another machine run

hyperbeam neznr3z3j44l7q7sgynbzpdrdlpausurbpcmqvwupmuoidolbopa

That's it! Happy piping.

API

const stream = new Hyperbeam([key][, options])

Make a new Hyperbeam duplex stream.

Will auto connect to another peer using the same key with an end to end encrypted tunnel.

When the other peer writes it's emitted as data on this stream.

Likewise when you write to this stream it's emitted as data on the other peers stream.

If you do not pass a key into the constructor (the passphrase), one will be generated and put on stream.key .

options include:

dht : A DHT instance. Defaults to a new instance.

The passphrase used by the stream for connection.

License

MIT