hyperbahn

by uber
2.17.2 (see all)

network multiplexing and framing protocol for RPC

Overview

Downloads/wk

350

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

32

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

TChannel Build Status

Network multiplexing and framing protocol for RPC

TChannel Logo, Dark TChannel Logo, Light

Overview

TChannel is a networking framing protocol used for general RPC, supporting out-of-order responses at extremely high performance where intermediaries can make a forwarding decision quickly. It is easy to implement in multiple languages, especially JavaScript and Python.

Design Goals

  • Easy implementation in multiple languages
  • High performance forwarding path where intermediaries can make forwarding decisions quickly
  • Request/response model with out-of-order responses so that slow requests don't block subsequent faster requests at the head of the line
  • Ability of large requests/responses to be broken into fragments and sent progressively
  • Optional checksums
  • Ability to transport multiple protocols between endpoints (e.g., HTTP+JSON and Thrift)

Components

  • tchannel-protocol TChannel Protocol Documentation
  • tchannel-node TChannel peer library for Node.js
  • tchannel-python TChannel peer library for Python
  • tchannel-go TChannel peer library for Go
  • tchannel-java TChannel peer library for the JVM
  • tcurl TChannel curl program, for making manual one-off requests to TChannel servers
  • tcap TChannel packet capture tool, for eavesdropping and inspecting TChannel traffic

MIT Licensed

