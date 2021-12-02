TChannel

Network multiplexing and framing protocol for RPC

Overview

TChannel is a networking framing protocol used for general RPC, supporting out-of-order responses at extremely high performance where intermediaries can make a forwarding decision quickly. It is easy to implement in multiple languages, especially JavaScript and Python.

Design Goals

Easy implementation in multiple languages

High performance forwarding path where intermediaries can make forwarding decisions quickly

Request/response model with out-of-order responses so that slow requests don't block subsequent faster requests at the head of the line

Ability of large requests/responses to be broken into fragments and sent progressively

Optional checksums

Ability to transport multiple protocols between endpoints (e.g., HTTP+JSON and Thrift)

Components

tchannel-protocol TChannel Protocol Documentation

tchannel-node TChannel peer library for Node.js

tchannel-python TChannel peer library for Python

tchannel-go TChannel peer library for Go

tchannel-java TChannel peer library for the JVM

tcurl TChannel curl program, for making manual one-off requests to TChannel servers

tcap TChannel packet capture tool, for eavesdropping and inspecting TChannel traffic

MIT Licensed