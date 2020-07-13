An enchanted hyperscript weapon.
npm install hyperaxe
var { body, h1 } = require('hyperaxe')
body(
h1('hello world')
)
// => <body><h1>hello world</h1></body>
Exports all HTML tags.
var { a, img, video } = require('hyperaxe')
a({ href: '#' }, 'click')
// <a href="#">click</a>
img({ src: 'cats.gif', alt: 'lolcats' })
// <img src="cats.gif" alt="lolcats">
video({ src: 'dogs.mp4', autoplay: true })
// <video src="dogs.mp4" autoplay="true"></video>
Default export accepts a tag and returns an element factory.
var x = require('hyperaxe')
var p = x('p')
p('over 9000')
// <p>over 9000</p>
CSS shorthand works too.
var x = require('hyperaxe')
var horse = x('.horse.with-hands')
horse('neigh')
// <div class="horse with-hands">neigh</div>
Makes creating custom components easy.
var x = require('hyperaxe')
var siteNav = (...links) => x('nav.site')(
links.map(link =>
x('a.link')({ href: link.href }, link.text)
)
)
x.body(
siteNav(
{ href: '#apps', text: 'apps' },
{ href: '#games', text: 'games' }
)
)
// <body>
// <nav class="site">
// <a class="link" href="#apps">apps</a>
// <a class="link" href="#games">games</a>
// </nav>
// </body>
Here's a counter increment example using
nanochoo:
var { body, button, h1 } = require('hyperaxe')
var nano = require('nanochoo')
var app = nano()
app.use(store)
app.view(view)
app.mount('body')
function view (state, emit) {
return body(
h1(`count is ${state.count}`),
button({ onclick }, 'Increment')
)
function onclick () {
emit('increment', 1)
}
}
function store (state, emitter) {
state.count = 0
emitter.on('increment', function (count) {
state.count += count
emitter.emit('render')
})
}
hyperaxe
hyperaxe(tag) => ([props], [...children]) => HTMLElement
tag string - valid HTML tag name or CSS shorthand (required)
props object - HTML attributes (optional)
children node, string, number, array - child nodes or primitives (optional)
Returns a function that creates HTML elements.
The factory is variadic, so any number of children are accepted.
x('.variadic')(
x('h1')('hi'),
x('h2')('hello'),
x('h3')('hey'),
x('h4')('howdy')
)
Arrays of children also work.
var kids = [
x('p')('Once upon a time,'),
x('p')('there was a variadic function,'),
x('p')('that also accepted arrays.')
]
x('.arrays')(kids)
In a browser context, the object returned by the factory is an
HTMLElement object. In a server (node) context, the object returned is an instance of
html-element. In both contexts, the stringified HTML is accessible via the
outerHTML attribute.
hyperaxe[tag]
All HTML tags are attached to
hyperaxe as keys.
They return the same function as described above, with the
tag argument prefilled.
Think of it as a kind of partial application.
The main motivation for doing this is convenience.
var { p } = require('hyperaxe')
p('this is convenient')
You can pass raw HTML by setting the
innerHTML property of an element.
var { div } = require('hyperaxe')
div({ innerHTML: '<p>Raw HTML!' })
hyperaxe.createFactory(h)
Creates a
hyperaxe element factory for a given hyperscript implementation (
h).
If you use another implementation than
hyperscript proper, you can exclude that dependency by using
require('hyperaxe/factory'). For the time being, no other implementations are tested though, so wield at your own peril!
hyperaxe.getFactory(h)
Same as
createFactory, except it only creates a new factory on the first call and returns a cached version after that.
npm version with automatic CHANGELOG generation.
This library's approach and API are heavily inspired by reaxe.
Contributors welcome! Please read the contributing guidelines before getting started.
Axe image is from emojidex.