npm install hyperaxe

var { body, h1 } = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) body( h1( 'hello world' ) )

Usage

Exports all HTML tags.

var { a, img, video } = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) a({ href : '#' }, 'click' ) img({ src : 'cats.gif' , alt : 'lolcats' }) video({ src : 'dogs.mp4' , autoplay : true })

Default export accepts a tag and returns an element factory.

var x = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) var p = x( 'p' ) p( 'over 9000' )

CSS shorthand works too.

var x = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) var horse = x( '.horse.with-hands' ) horse( 'neigh' )

Makes creating custom components easy.

var x = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) var siteNav = ( ...links ) => x( 'nav.site' )( links.map( link => x( 'a.link' )({ href : link.href }, link.text) ) ) x.body( siteNav( { href : '#apps' , text : 'apps' }, { href : '#games' , text : 'games' } ) )

Example

Here's a counter increment example using nanochoo :

var { body, button, h1 } = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) var nano = require ( 'nanochoo' ) var app = nano() app.use(store) app.view(view) app.mount( 'body' ) function view ( state, emit ) { return body( h1( `count is ${state.count} ` ), button({ onclick }, 'Increment' ) ) function onclick ( ) { emit( 'increment' , 1 ) } } function store ( state, emitter ) { state.count = 0 emitter.on( 'increment' , function ( count ) { state.count += count emitter.emit( 'render' ) }) }

API

hyperaxe

hyperaxe(tag) => ( [props], [...children] ) => HTMLElement

tag string - valid HTML tag name or CSS shorthand (required)

string - valid HTML tag name or CSS shorthand (required) props object - HTML attributes (optional)

object - HTML attributes (optional) children node, string, number, array - child nodes or primitives (optional)

Returns a function that creates HTML elements.

The factory is variadic, so any number of children are accepted.

x( '.variadic' )( x( 'h1' )( 'hi' ), x( 'h2' )( 'hello' ), x( 'h3' )( 'hey' ), x( 'h4' )( 'howdy' ) )

Arrays of children also work.

var kids = [ x( 'p' )( 'Once upon a time,' ), x( 'p' )( 'there was a variadic function,' ), x( 'p' )( 'that also accepted arrays.' ) ] x( '.arrays' )(kids)

In a browser context, the object returned by the factory is an HTMLElement object. In a server (node) context, the object returned is an instance of html-element . In both contexts, the stringified HTML is accessible via the outerHTML attribute.

All HTML tags are attached to hyperaxe as keys.

They return the same function as described above, with the tag argument prefilled.

Think of it as a kind of partial application.

The main motivation for doing this is convenience.

var { p } = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) p( 'this is convenient' )

You can pass raw HTML by setting the innerHTML property of an element.

var { div } = require ( 'hyperaxe' ) div({ innerHTML : '<p>Raw HTML!' })

Creates a hyperaxe element factory for a given hyperscript implementation ( h ).

If you use another implementation than hyperscript proper, you can exclude that dependency by using require('hyperaxe/factory') . For the time being, no other implementations are tested though, so wield at your own peril!

Same as createFactory , except it only creates a new factory on the first call and returns a cached version after that.

