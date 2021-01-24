This library is allowing you to render Hyperapp views to an HTML string.
Our first example is an interactive app from which you can generate an HTML markup. Go ahead and try it online.
import { h } from 'hyperapp'
import { renderToString } from 'hyperapp-render'
const state = {
text: 'Hello'
}
const actions = {
setText: text => ({ text })
}
const view = (state, actions) => (
<main>
<h1>{state.text.trim() === '' ? '👋' : state.text}</h1>
<input value={state.text} oninput={e => actions.setText(e.target.value)} />
</main>
)
const html = renderToString(view(state, actions))
console.log(html) // => <main><h1>Hello</h1><input value="Hello"/></main>
Looking for a boilerplate? Try Hyperapp Starter with pre-configured server-side rendering and many more.
Using npm:
npm install hyperapp-render --save
Or using a CDN like unpkg.com or jsDelivr with the following script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-render"></script>
You can find the library in
window.hyperappRender.
We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 9 and above,
but depending on your target browsers you may need to include
polyfills for
Set and
Map
before any other code.
The library provides two functions which you can use depending on your needs or personal preferences:
import { renderToString, renderToStream } from 'hyperapp-render'
renderToString(<Component />) // => <string>
renderToString(view(state, actions)) // => <string>
renderToString(view, state, actions) // => <string>
renderToStream(<Component />) // => <stream.Readable> => <string>
renderToStream(view(state, actions)) // => <stream.Readable> => <string>
renderToStream(view, state, actions) // => <stream.Readable> => <string>
Note:
renderToStream is available from
Node.js environment only (v6 or newer).
You can use
renderToString function to generate HTML on the server
and send the markup down on the initial request for faster page loads
and to allow search engines to crawl your pages for
SEO purposes.
If you call
hyperapp.app()
on a node that already has this server-rendered markup,
Hyperapp will preserve it and only attach event handlers, allowing you
to have a very performant first-load experience.
The
renderToStream function returns a
Readable stream
that outputs an HTML string.
The HTML output by this stream is exactly equal to what
renderToString would return.
By using this function you can reduce TTFB
and improve user experience even more.
The library automatically escapes text content and attribute values of virtual DOM nodes to protect your application against XSS attacks. However, it is not safe to allow "user input" for node names or attribute keys:
const Node = 'div onclick="alert()"'
renderToString(<Node title="XSS">Hi</Node>)
// => <div onclick="alert()" title="XSS">Hi</div>
const attributes = { 'onclick="alert()" title': 'XSS' }
renderToString(<div {...attributes}>Hi</div>)
// => <div onclick="alert()" title="XSS">Hi</div>
const userInput = '<script>alert()</script>'
renderToString(<div title="XSS" innerHTML={userInput}>Hi</div>)
// => <div title="XSS"><script>alert()</script></div>
Hyperapp Render is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.