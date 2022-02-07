openbase logo
hf

hyperapp-fx

by Wolf
2.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

Effects for use with Hyperapp

Popularity

Downloads/wk

417

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Hyperapp FX

Build Status Codecov npm

A handy set of effects for use with Hyperapp.

Getting Started

Here's a taste of how to use a common effect for making HTTP requests. The app displays inspiring quotes about design, fetching a new quote each time the user clicks on the current one. Go ahead and try it online here.

import { app, h, text } from "hyperapp"
import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx"

const GetQuote = () => [
  "...",
  Http({
    url: "https://api.quotable.io/random",
    action: (_, { content }) => content
  })
]

app({
  init: "Click here for quotes",
  view: quote => h("h1", { onclick: GetQuote }, text(quote)),
  node: document.getElementById("app")
})

More examples are available to show other effects in action.

Installation

npm i hyperapp-fx

Then with a module bundler like Rollup or Webpack, use as you would anything else.

import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx"

If you don't want to set up a build environment, you can download Hyperapp FX from a CDN like unpkg.com and it will be globally available through the window.hyperappFx object. We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 10 and above. Use of the Http effect requires a polyfill.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-fx"></script>

API documentation

License

Hyperapp FX is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.

