Hyperapp FX

A handy set of effects for use with Hyperapp.

Getting Started

Here's a taste of how to use a common effect for making HTTP requests. The app displays inspiring quotes about design, fetching a new quote each time the user clicks on the current one. Go ahead and try it online here.

import { app, h, text } from "hyperapp" import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx" const GetQuote = () => [ "..." , Http({ url : "https://api.quotable.io/random" , action : ( _, { content } ) => content }) ] app({ init : "Click here for quotes" , view : quote => h( "h1" , { onclick : GetQuote }, text(quote)), node : document .getElementById( "app" ) })

More examples are available to show other effects in action.

Installation

npm i hyperapp-fx

Then with a module bundler like Rollup or Webpack, use as you would anything else.

import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx"

If you don't want to set up a build environment, you can download Hyperapp FX from a CDN like unpkg.com and it will be globally available through the window.hyperappFx object. We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 10 and above. Use of the Http effect requires a polyfill.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-fx" > </ script >

License

Hyperapp FX is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.