A handy set of effects for use with Hyperapp.
Here's a taste of how to use a common effect for making HTTP requests. The app displays inspiring quotes about design, fetching a new quote each time the user clicks on the current one. Go ahead and try it online here.
import { app, h, text } from "hyperapp"
import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx"
const GetQuote = () => [
"...",
Http({
url: "https://api.quotable.io/random",
action: (_, { content }) => content
})
]
app({
init: "Click here for quotes",
view: quote => h("h1", { onclick: GetQuote }, text(quote)),
node: document.getElementById("app")
})
More examples are available to show other effects in action.
npm i hyperapp-fx
Then with a module bundler like Rollup or Webpack, use as you would anything else.
import { Http } from "hyperapp-fx"
If you don't want to set up a build environment, you can download Hyperapp FX from a CDN like unpkg.com and it will be globally available through the window.hyperappFx object. We support all ES5-compliant browsers, including Internet Explorer 10 and above. Use of the
Http effect requires a polyfill.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/hyperapp-fx"></script>
Hyperapp FX is MIT licensed. See LICENSE.