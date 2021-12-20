openbase logo
hyp

hyperapp

by Jorge Bucaran
2.0.19 (see all)

The tiny framework for building hypertext applications.

Overview

2.3K

18.7K

2mos ago

106

0

MIT

Built-In

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Frontend Framework

4.7/5
brandenxcoder
jahanpourp

5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Responsive Maintainers
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Hyperapp

The tiny framework for building hypertext applications.

  • Do more with less—We have minimized the concepts you need to learn to get stuff done. Views, actions, effects, and subscriptions are all pretty easy to get to grips with and work together seamlessly.
  • Write what, not how—With a declarative API that's easy to read and fun to write, Hyperapp is the best way to build purely functional, feature-rich, browser-based apps using idiomatic JavaScript.
  • Smaller than a favicon—1 kB, give or take. Hyperapp is an ultra-lightweight Virtual DOM, highly-optimized diff algorithm, and state management library obsessed with minimalism.

Here's the first example to get you started. Try it here—no build step required!

<script type="module">
  import { h, text, app } from "https://unpkg.com/hyperapp"

  const AddTodo = (state) => ({
    ...state,
    value: "",
    todos: state.todos.concat(state.value),
  })

  const NewValue = (state, event) => ({
    ...state,
    value: event.target.value,
  })

  app({
    init: { todos: [], value: "" },
    view: ({ todos, value }) =>
      h("main", {}, [
        h("h1", {}, text("To do list")),
        h("input", { type: "text", oninput: NewValue, value }),
        h("ul", {},
          todos.map((todo) => h("li", {}, text(todo)))
        ),
        h("button", { onclick: AddTodo }, text("New!")),
      ]),
    node: document.getElementById("app"),
  })
</script>

<main id="app"></main>

Check out more examples

The app starts by setting the initial state and rendering the view on the page. User input flows into actions, whose function is to update the state, causing Hyperapp to re-render the view.

When describing how a page looks in Hyperapp, we don't write markup. Instead, we use h() and text() to create a lightweight representation of the DOM (or virtual DOM for short), and Hyperapp takes care of updating the real DOM efficiently.

Installation

npm install hyperapp

Documentation

Learn the basics in the Tutorial, check out the Examples, or visit the Reference.

Packages

Official packages provide access to Web Platform APIs in a way that makes sense for Hyperapp. For third-party packages and real-world examples, browse the Hyperawesome collection.

PackageStatusAbout
@hyperapp/domnpmInspect the DOM, focus and blur.
@hyperapp/svgnpmDraw SVG with plain functions.
@hyperapp/htmlnpmWrite HTML with plain functions.
@hyperapp/timenpmSubscribe to intervals, get the time now.
@hyperapp/eventsnpmSubscribe to mouse, keyboard, window, and frame events.
@hyperapp/httpnpmTalk to servers, make HTTP requests (#1027).
@hyperapp/randomnpmDeclarative random numbers and values.
@hyperapp/navigationnpmSubscribe and manage the browser URL history.

Need to create your own effects and subscriptions? You can do that too.

Help, I'm stuck!

If you've hit a stumbling block, hop on our Discord server to get help, and if you remain stuck, please file an issue, and we'll help you figure it out.

Contributing

Hyperapp is free and open-source software. If you want to support Hyperapp, becoming a contributor or sponsoring is the best way to give back. Thank you to everyone who already contributed to Hyperapp! <3

License

MIT

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use5
Performant4
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Branden Metcalfe
July 8, 2020
I'm the firestarter
July 8, 2020
Easy to Use

I've been dabbling around with Hyperapp V2 (good tutorial for people coming from React here: https://medium.com/@NickDodson/hyperapp-v2-in-under-5-minutes-7e9fa49f7f5) It's good if you're looking for a very lightweight UI library (less than 2KB), with a minimalistic approach and compatibility with the JSX syntax.

0
Pourya Jahanpour
October 31, 2020
October 31, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

i, use hayperapp package in projects. can create flex ui component with hyperapp very awesome and expert

0
Tim Njagi
10 days ago
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
stsdevpro
3 months ago
3 months ago
The Mogul Dev
3 months ago
Developer, Designer, Student.
3 months ago

