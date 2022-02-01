

Hyperactiv



A super tiny reactive library. ⚡️





Description

Hyperactiv is a super small (~ 1kb minzipped) library which observes object mutations and computes functions depending on those changes.

In other terms whenever a property from an observed object is mutated, every function that depend on this property are called right away.

Of course, Hyperactiv automatically handles these dependencies so you never have to explicitly declare anything. ✨

Minimal working example

import hyperactiv from 'hyperactiv' const { observe, computed } = hyperactiv const observed = observe({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 0 }) computed( () => { const { a, b } = observed console .log( `a + b = ${a + b} ` ) }) observed.a = 2 observed.b = 3 observed.c = 1

Demo

Paint demo

React store demo

React hooks demo

Setup

npm i hyperactiv

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/hyperactiv" > </ script >

Import

Hyperactiv is bundled as an UMD package.

import hyperactiv from 'hyperactiv'

const hyperactiv = require ( 'hyperactiv' )

const { computed, observe, dispose } = hyperactiv

Usage

1. Observe object and arrays

const object = observe({ one : 1 , two : 2 }) const array = observe([ 3 , 4 , 5 ])

2. Define computed functions

let sum = 0 const calculateSum = computed( () => { sum = [ ...Object.values(object), ...array ].reduce( ( acc, curr ) => acc + curr) }) console .log(sum)

3. Mutate observed properties

object.one = 2 console .log(sum) array[ 0 ]++ console .log(sum) array.unshift( 1 ) console .log(sum) array.shift() console .log(sum)

4. Release computed functions

dispose(calculateSum)

Additional features that you can import from a sub path.

A simple but clever react store.

A reactive http cache.

Utility callbacks triggered when a property is mutated.

An Observable class.

Hyperactiv websocket implementation.

Code samples

A simple sum and a counter

const obj = observe({ a : 1 , b : 2 , sum : 0 , counter : 0 }) computed( () => { obj.sum = obj.a + obj.b obj.counter++ }) console .log(obj.sum) console .log(obj.counter) obj.a = 2 console .log(obj.sum) console .log(obj.counter) obj.b = 3 console .log(obj.sum) console .log(obj.counter)

Nested functions

const obj = observe({ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , d : 4 , totalSum : 0 }) const aPlusB = () => { return obj.a + obj.b } const cPlusD = () => { return obj.c + obj.d } computed( () => { obj.totalSum = aPlusB() + cPlusD() }) console .log(obj.totalSum) obj.a = 2 console .log(obj.totalSum) obj.d = 5 console .log(obj.totalSum)

Chaining computed properties

const obj = observe({ a : 0 , b : 0 , c : 0 , d : 0 }) computed( () => { obj.b = obj.a * 2 }) computed( () => { obj.c = obj.b * 2 }) computed( () => { obj.d = obj.c * 2 }) obj.a = 10 console .log(obj.d)

Asynchronous computations

const delay = time => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, time)) const obj = observe({ a : 0 , b : 0 , c : 0 }) const multiply = () => { obj.c = obj.a * obj.b } const delayedMultiply = computed( ( { computeAsync } ) => delay( 100 ).then( () => computeAsync(multiply)), { autoRun : false } ) delayedMultiply().then( () => { console .log(obj.b) obj.a = 2 obj.b = 2 console .log(obj.c) return delay( 200 ) }).then( () => { console .log(obj.c) })

Batch computations

const delay = time => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout(resolve, time)) const array = observe([ 0 , 0 , 0 ], { batch : true }) let sum = 0 let triggerCount = 0 const doSum = computed( () => { ++triggerCount sum = array.reduce( ( acc, curr ) => acc + curr) }) console .log(sum) array[ 0 ] = 1 array[ 1 ] = 2 array[ 2 ] = 3 console .log(sum) delay( 10 ).then( () => { console .log( `doSum triggered ${triggerCount} time(s).` ) console .log(sum) })

Observe only some properties

const object = { a : 0 , b : 0 , sum : 0 } const observeA = observe(object, { props : [ 'a' ] }) const observeB = observe(object, { ignore : [ 'a' , 'sum' ] }) const doSum = computed( function ( ) { observeA.sum = observeA.a + observeB.b }) observeA.a = 2 console .log(object.sum) observeA.b = 1 observeB.a = 1 console .log(object.sum) observeB.b = 2 console .log(object.sum)

Automatically bind methods

let obj = new SomeClass() obj = observe(obj, { bind : true }) obj.someMethodThatMutatesObjUsingThis()

This and class syntaxes

class MyClass { constructor () { this .a = 1 this .b = 2 const _this = observe( this ) this .doSum = computed( this .doSum.bind(_this)) return _this } doSum() { this .sum = this .a + this .b } } const obj = new MyClass() console .log(obj.sum) obj.a = 2 console .log(obj.sum)

const obj = observe({ a : 1 , b : 2 , doSum : function ( ) { this .sum = this .a + this .b } }, { bind : true }) obj.doSum = computed(obj.doSum) console .log(obj.sum) obj.a = 2 console .log(obj.sum)

API

observe

Observes an object or an array and returns a proxified version which reacts on mutations.

observe( Object | Array , { props: String [], ignore: String [], batch: boolean , deep: boolean = true , bind: boolean }) => Proxy

Options

props: String[]

Observe only the properties listed.

ignore: String[]

Ignore the properties listed.

batch: boolean | int

Batch computed properties calls, wrapping them in a setTimeout and executing them in a new context and preventing excessive calls. If batch is an integer greater than zero, the calls will be debounced by the value in milliseconds.

deep: boolean

Recursively observe nested objects and when setting new properties.

bind: boolean

Automatically bind methods to the observed object.

computed

Wraps a function and captures observed properties which are accessed during the function execution. When those properties are mutated, the function is called to reflect the changes.

computed(fun: Function , { autoRun: boolean , callback: Function }) => Proxy

Options

autoRun: boolean

If false, will not run the function argument when calling computed(function) .

The computed function must be called at least once to calculate its dependencies.

callback: Function

Specify a callback that will be re-runned each time a dependency changes instead of the computed function.

dispose

Will remove the computed function from the reactive Maps (the next time an bound observer property is called) allowing garbage collection.