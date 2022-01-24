A partial porting of https://github.com/owickstrom/hyper to TypeScript
hyper-ts is an experimental middleware architecture for HTTP servers written in TypeScript.
Its main focus is correctness and type-safety, using type-level information to enforce correct composition and abstraction for web servers.
The goal of
hyper-ts is to make use of type system features in TypeScript to enforce correctly stacked middleware in
HTTP server applications. All effects of middleware should be reflected in the types to ensure that common mistakes
cannot be made. A few examples of such mistakes could be:
hyper-ts version
fp-ts version
typescript version
|0.7.x+
|2.10.5+
|4.3+
|0.5.x+
|2.0.5+
|3.5+
|0.4.x+
|1.15.0+
|3.0.1+
import * as express from 'express'
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import { toRequestHandler } from 'hyper-ts/lib/express'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/function'
const hello: M.Middleware<H.StatusOpen, H.ResponseEnded, never, void> = pipe(
M.status(H.Status.OK), // writes the response status
M.ichain(() => M.closeHeaders()), // tells hyper-ts that we're done with the headers
M.ichain(() => M.send('Hello hyper-ts on express!')) // sends the response as text
)
express()
.get('/', toRequestHandler(hello))
.listen(3000, () => console.log('Express listening on port 3000. Use: GET /'))
Sending a JSON
const hello = pipe(
M.status(H.Status.OK),
M.ichain(() => M.json({ a: 1 }, () => 'error'))
)
A
Connection models the entirety of a connection between the HTTP server and the user agent, both
request and response.
State changes are tracked by the phantom type
S.
interface Connection<S> {
readonly _S: S
readonly getRequest: () => IncomingMessage
readonly getBody: () => unknown
readonly getHeader: (name: string) => unknown
readonly getParams: () => unknown
readonly getQuery: () => unknown
readonly getOriginalUrl: () => string
readonly getMethod: () => string
readonly setCookie: (
this: Connection<HeadersOpen>,
name: string,
value: string,
options: CookieOptions
) => Connection<HeadersOpen>
readonly clearCookie: (this: Connection<HeadersOpen>, name: string, options: CookieOptions) => Connection<HeadersOpen>
readonly setHeader: (this: Connection<HeadersOpen>, name: string, value: string) => Connection<HeadersOpen>
readonly setStatus: (this: Connection<StatusOpen>, status: Status) => Connection<HeadersOpen>
readonly setBody: (this: Connection<BodyOpen>, body: unknown) => Connection<ResponseEnded>
readonly endResponse: (this: Connection<BodyOpen>) => Connection<ResponseEnded>
}
By default
hyper-ts manages the following states:
StatusOpen: Type indicating that the status-line is ready to be sent
HeadersOpen: Type indicating that headers are ready to be sent, i.e. the body streaming has not been started
BodyOpen: Type indicating that headers have already been sent, and that the body is currently streaming
ResponseEnded: Type indicating that headers have already been sent, and that the body stream, and thus the response, is finished
During the connection lifecycle the following flow is statically enforced
StatusOpen -> HeadersOpen -> BodyOpen -> ResponseEnded
Note.
hyper-ts supports express 4.x by default by exporting a
Connection instance from the
hyper-ts/lib/express module.
A middleware is an indexed monadic action transforming one
Connection to another
Connection. It operates in the
TaskEither monad,
and is indexed by
I and
O, the input and output
Connection types of the middleware action.
interface Middleware<I, O, E, A> {
(c: Connection<I>): TaskEither<E, [A, Connection<O>]>
}
The input and output type parameters are used to ensure that a
Connection is transformed, and that side-effects are
performed, correctly, throughout the middleware chain.
Middlewares are composed using
chain and
ichain, the indexed monadic version of
chain.
Invalid operations are prevented statically
import { Status, status } from 'hyper-ts'
pipe(
M.status(H.Status.OK),
M.ichain(() => M.header('name', 'value')),
M.ichain(() => M.closeHeaders()),
M.ichain(() => M.send('Hello hyper-ts on express!')),
// try to write a header after sending the body
M.ichain(() => M.header('name', 'value')) // static error
)
No more
"Can't set headers after they are sent." errors.
Input validation/decoding is done by defining a decoding function with the following signature
(input: unknown) => Either<L, A>
Example (decoding a param)
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import * as E from 'fp-ts/Either'
const isUnknownRecord = (u: unknown): u is Record<string, unknown> => typeof u === 'object' && u !== null
// returns a middleware validating `req.param.user_id`
export const middleware: M.Middleware<H.StatusOpen, H.StatusOpen, string, string> = M.decodeParam('user_id', u =>
isUnknownRecord(u) && typeof u.user_id === 'string' ? E.right(u.user_id) : E.left('cannot read param user_id')
)
You can also use io-ts decoders.
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import * as t from 'io-ts'
// returns a middleware validating `req.param.user_id`
export const middleware2: M.Middleware<H.StatusOpen, H.StatusOpen, t.Errors, string> = M.decodeParam(
'user_id',
t.string.decode
)
Here I'm using
t.string but you can pass any
io-ts runtime type
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import { IntFromString } from 'io-ts-types/lib/IntFromString'
// validation succeeds only if `req.param.user_id` can be parsed to an integer
export const middleware3: M.Middleware<
H.StatusOpen,
H.StatusOpen,
t.Errors,
t.Branded<number, t.IntBrand>
> = M.decodeParam('user_id', IntFromString.decode)
Multiple params
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import * as t from 'io-ts'
// returns a middleware validating both `req.param.user_id` and `req.param.user_name`
export const middleware = M.decodeParams(
t.strict({
user_id: t.string,
user_name: t.string
}).decode
)
Query
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import * as t from 'io-ts'
// return a middleware validating the query "order=desc&shoe[color]=blue&shoe[type]=converse"
export const middleware = M.decodeQuery(
t.strict({
order: t.string,
shoe: t.strict({
color: t.string,
type: t.string
})
}).decode
)
Body
import * as H from 'hyper-ts'
import * as M from 'hyper-ts/lib/Middleware'
import * as t from 'io-ts'
// return a middleware validating `req.body`
export const middleware = M.decodeBody(t.string.decode)
Here's an example using the standard
express.json middleware