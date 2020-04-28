Hyper plugin to easily set window transparency and vibrancy.

Also allows you to easily set vibrancy on OSX.

Install

Open Hyper config, find plugins and add 'hyper-transparent' there:

plugins : [ 'hyper-transparent' ],

You'll find up to date plugin install instructions in the official Hyper site.

Change background color

Open Hyper config and change backgroundColor at config root level.

Input any HEX color you like.

HyperTransparent will remember this color and apply transparency to it.

Set default config

You can also persist a default config for HyperTransparent so your preferred settings are kept even after upgrading or reinstalling it.

Add the following config to Hyper's config:

hyperTransparent : { backgroundColor : '#4b4' , opacity: 0.2 , vibrancy: '' // [ '' , 'dark' , 'medium-light' , 'ultra-dark' ] }

This config will be preferred, so every time you reload the app it will always be loaded.

Support

Currently only supported on OSX. If you want to hop in and support Linux and/or Windows that would be awesome! Take a look at: https://github.com/codealchemist/hyper-transparent/issues/4 https://github.com/codealchemist/hyper-transparent/issues/3

About Hyper

Hyper is a terminal app written with web technologies using Electron.

Cool stuff huh? ;)