Hyper plugin to easily set window transparency and vibrancy.
Also allows you to easily set vibrancy on OSX.
Open Hyper config, find
plugins and add
'hyper-transparent' there:
plugins: [
'hyper-transparent'
],
You'll find up to date plugin install instructions in the official Hyper site.
Open Hyper config and change
backgroundColor at config root level.
Input any HEX color you like.
HyperTransparent will remember this color and apply transparency to it.
You can also persist a default config for HyperTransparent so your preferred settings are kept even after upgrading or reinstalling it.
Add the following config to Hyper's config:
hyperTransparent: {
backgroundColor: '#4b4',
opacity: 0.2,
vibrancy: '' // ['', 'dark', 'medium-light', 'ultra-dark']
}
This config will be preferred, so every time you reload the app it will always be loaded.
Currently only supported on OSX. If you want to hop in and support Linux and/or Windows that would be awesome! Take a look at: https://github.com/codealchemist/hyper-transparent/issues/4 https://github.com/codealchemist/hyper-transparent/issues/3
Hyper is a terminal app written with web technologies using Electron.
Cool stuff huh? ;)