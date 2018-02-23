openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hte

hyper-tabs-enhanced

by Henrik
0.4.2 (see all)

Enhanced Tabs Plugin for Hyper

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

169

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hyper-tabs-enhanced hyper npm npm

Enhanced Tabs Plugin for Hyper. Matches any theme.

hyper-tabs-enhanced

Install

Add following to your ~/.hyper.js config.

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: ['hyper-tabs-enhanced']
  ...
}

Config

Add following to ~/.hyper.js

hyper-tabs-enhanced-traffic

Enable Traffic Buttons

Default value is false

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        trafficButtons: true,
      }
    ...
  }
}

hyper-tabs-enhanced-border

Enable Border

Default value is false

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        border: true,
      }
    ...
  }
}

hyper-tabs-enhanced-icons

Disable Tab Icons

Default value is true

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        tabIcons: false,
      }
    ...
  }
}

hyper-tabs-enhanced-colored

Enable Colored Tab Icons

Default value is false

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        tabIconsColored: true,
      }
    ...
  }
}

hyper-tabs-enhanced-activity

Change Activity Color

Expected value is CSS color

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        activityColor: 'salmon',
      }
    ...
  }
}

hyper-tabs-enhanced-align

Align Close Button Right

Default value is 'left'

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        closeAlign: 'right',
      }
    ...
  }
}

Disable Activity Pulse

Default value is true

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperTabs: {
        activityPulse: false,
      }
    ...
  }
}

Theme

License

MIT © Henrik

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Tutorial
mooreps-my.sharepoint.comSign in to your account