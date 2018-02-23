Enhanced Tabs Plugin for Hyper. Matches any theme.
Add following to your
~/.hyper.js config.
module.exports = {
...
plugins: ['hyper-tabs-enhanced']
...
}
Add following to
~/.hyper.js
Default value is
false
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
trafficButtons: true,
}
...
}
}
Default value is
false
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
border: true,
}
...
}
}
Default value is
true
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
tabIcons: false,
}
...
}
}
Default value is
false
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
tabIconsColored: true,
}
...
}
}
Expected value is
CSS color
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
activityColor: 'salmon',
}
...
}
}
Default value is
'left'
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
closeAlign: 'right',
}
...
}
}
Default value is
true
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperTabs: {
activityPulse: false,
}
...
}
}
MIT © Henrik