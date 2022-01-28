Hyper Sync Settings

Sync Hyper settings with Github.

Installation

Open your Hyper settings (i.e., .hyper.js ) Add hyper-sync-settings to plugins section

module .exports = { ..., plugins : [ 'hyper-sync-settings' ], ... }

Save and restart Hyper!

Setup

Create a new personal access token which has the gist scope. Save your token to personalAccessToken inside ~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json . Alternatively, set the HYPER_SYNC_SETTINGS_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN environmental variable using this token. Create a new gist and save it. Save your gist id (last part of the url after the username) to gistId inside ~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json . Alternatively, set the HYPER_SYNC_SETTINGS_GIST_ID environmental variable using this id. Restart Hyper.

Disclaimer: Github Gists are by default public. If you don't want other people to easily find your gist (i.e. if you use certain packages, storing auth-tokens, a malicious party could abuse them), you should make sure to create a secret gist.

How to use

Use the commands below in the menu:

Plugins > Sync Settings > Check for Updates Checks Github to see if there are any updates available for your settings. Plugins > Sync Settings > Backup Settings Copies your ~/.hyper.js file to your local repository and pushes it to Github. Plugins > Sync Settings > Restore Settings Fast forwards local repo with all new commits from Github and copies the new settings to your ~/.hyper.js file. Plugins > Sync Settings > Open > Gist : Opens the link to the configured Gist.

Repo : Opens the local repo that is cloned from the Gist.

Configuration : Opens the ~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json config file.

Configuration

Add syncSettings in your .hyper.js config. The configuration below shows all existing configuration values in their default states.

module .exports = { config : { syncSettings : { quiet : false , accelerators : { checkForUpdates : 'CmdOrCtrl+8' } }, }, }

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mute the notification saying "Your settings are up to date". This will not hide any other notifications.

Type: object

Default: {}

Add configurable keyboard shortcuts to each of the menu options. The value of each of the properties should be a valid Electron Accelerator. The available options are:

checkForUpdates

backupSettings

restoreSettings

openGist

openRepo

openConfiguration

Contribution

Please help improve this package! There's lots of room for stability and new features to be made, so I would love if you could help improve it :)

Credit

Credit where credit's due; the idea of this comes directly from atom-sync-settings .

Contributors

Thanks go out to @rfgamaral for all the help getting this working on Hyper 2.0 and fixing stuff on Windows!