Sync Hyper settings with Github.
Open your Hyper settings (i.e.,
.hyper.js)
Add
hyper-sync-settings to
plugins section
// Example
module.exports = {
...,
plugins: [
'hyper-sync-settings'
],
...
}
Create a new personal access token which has the
gist scope. Save
your token to
personalAccessToken inside
~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json. Alternatively, set the
HYPER_SYNC_SETTINGS_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN environmental variable using
this token.
Create a new gist and save it. Save your gist id
(last part of the url after the username) to
gistId inside
~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json. Alternatively, set the
HYPER_SYNC_SETTINGS_GIST_ID environmental variable using this id.
Restart Hyper.
Disclaimer: Github Gists are by default public. If you don't want other people to easily find your gist (i.e. if you use certain packages, storing auth-tokens, a malicious party could abuse them), you should make sure to create a secret gist.
Use the commands below in the menu:
Plugins > Sync Settings > Check for Updates
Checks Github to see if there are any updates available for your settings.
Plugins > Sync Settings > Backup Settings
Copies your
~/.hyper.js file to your local repository and pushes it to
Github.
Plugins > Sync Settings > Restore Settings
Fast forwards local repo with all new commits from Github and copies the new
settings to your
~/.hyper.js file.
Plugins > Sync Settings > Open >
Gist: Opens the link to the configured Gist.
Repo: Opens the local repo that is cloned from the Gist.
Configuration: Opens the
~/.hyper_plugins/.hyper-sync-settings.json config file.
Add
syncSettings in your
.hyper.js config. The configuration below shows all
existing configuration values in their default states.
module.exports = {
config: {
// other configs...
syncSettings: {
quiet: false,
accelerators: {
checkForUpdates: 'CmdOrCtrl+8'
}
},
},
// ...
}
config.syncSettings.quiet
Mute the notification saying "Your settings are up to date". This will not hide any other notifications.
config.syncSettings.accelerators
Add configurable keyboard shortcuts to each of the menu options. The value of each of the properties should be a valid Electron Accelerator. The available options are:
checkForUpdates
backupSettings
restoreSettings
openGist
openRepo
openConfiguration
Please help improve this package! There's lots of room for stability and new features to be made, so I would love if you could help improve it :)
Credit where credit's due; the idea of this comes directly from
atom-sync-settings.
Thanks go out to @rfgamaral for all the help getting this working on Hyper 2.0 and fixing stuff on Windows!