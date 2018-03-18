Status Line Plugin for Hyper. Shows clickable & useful information. Matches any theme.
Add following to your
~/.hyper.js config.
module.exports = {
...
plugins: ['hyper-statusline']
...
}
Add following to
~/.hyper.js
Expected value is
CSS color
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperStatusLine: {
dirtyColor: 'salmon',
}
...
}
}
Expected value is
CSS color
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperStatusLine: {
aheadColor: 'ivory',
}
...
}
}
Default value is set to
true
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperStatusLine: {
footerTransparent: false,
}
...
}
}
MIT © Henrik