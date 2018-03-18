openbase logo
hyper-statusline

by Henrik
1.7.6 (see all)

Status Line Plugin for Hyper

Documentation
Readme

Status Line Plugin for Hyper. Shows clickable & useful information. Matches any theme.

Install

Add following to your ~/.hyper.js config.

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: ['hyper-statusline']
  ...
}

Config

Add following to ~/.hyper.js

Change Git Dirty Color

Expected value is CSS color

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperStatusLine: {
        dirtyColor: 'salmon',
      }
    ...
  }
}

Change Git Ahead Color

Expected value is CSS color

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperStatusLine: {
        aheadColor: 'ivory',
      }
    ...
  }
}

Default value is set to true

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperStatusLine: {
        footerTransparent: false,
      }
    ...
  }
}

Theme

License

MIT © Henrik

