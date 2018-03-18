Status Line Plugin for Hyper. Shows clickable & useful information. Matches any theme.

Install

Add following to your ~/.hyper.js config.

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ 'hyper-statusline' ] ... }

Config

Add following to ~/.hyper.js

Change Git Dirty Color

Expected value is CSS color

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperStatusLine: { dirtyColor : 'salmon' , } ... } }

Change Git Ahead Color

Expected value is CSS color

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperStatusLine: { aheadColor : 'ivory' , } ... } }

Default value is set to true

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperStatusLine: { footerTransparent : false , } ... } }

