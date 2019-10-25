24 tailor-made, full fledged Star Wars themes for your Hyper terminal.
All of the wonderful Star Wars backgrounds were created by the amazing Filipe de Carvalho and are part of his Star Wars - Long Shadow Flat Design Icons project. You can appreciate his project and the rest of his super awesome work on Behance.
hyper
Firstly, ensure you have Hyper installed in your system.
Once done with that, it's time to install the
hyper-star-wars theme.
# fire up a terminal and type
$ hyper i hyper-star-wars
.hyper.js
Add
hyper-star-wars to the plugins list in your
~/.hyper.js config file and restart Hyper.
plugins: ['hyper-star-wars']
Once you have installed
hyper-star-wars, it's time to set your favorite theme.
Go to your
~/.hyper.js and add the
StarWarsTheme settings object below the
colors object, and define there your theme of choice.
Here is a quick example, where we choose the
yoda theme, with the
lightsaber mode activated and a colorful window header.
config: {
//...
colors: {
//...
},
StarWarsTheme: {
character: 'yoda', // Define your favorite star wars character
lightsaber: 'true', // Activate your theme's lightsaber mode
unibody: 'false', // Define the color of the Hyper window header
avatar: 'true' // Activate your theme's background avatar
},
//...
}
To get the exact same look, install Google's
Roboto Mono font as well as
oh-my-zsh and choose
pure as your zsh prompt.
character
Using this option you can choose your Star Wars character theme along with it's tailor-made syntax color.
The assignable values are:
character name - choose any of the available Star Wars characters by defining their name.
i.e.
character: 'yoda',
character: 'darth-vader',
character: 'bb8' etc
random - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme from all available characters, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session.
i.e.
character: 'random'
light/dark side - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme from the light side or the dark side, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session.
i.e.
character: 'light',
character: 'dark'
character array - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme/theme option from a defined array holding custom multiple themes/theme options, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session. Any from the available Star Wars character themes can be chosen!
i.e.
- `character: ['kylo-ren', 'light', 'dark', 'bb8']`
- `character: ['yoda', 'chewbacca', 'bb8', 'han-solo', 'c3po']`
- `character: ['darth-vader', 'stormtrooper', 'spacetrooper', 'ray']`
- `character: ['random', 'finn', 'boba-fett', 'leia-organa', 'maz-katana']` **etc**<br/><br/>
lightsaber
Activates your theme's
lightsaber mode, making your terminal's
tab bar glow.
The assignable values are:
lightsaber: 'true' - enable your theme's
lightsaber mode
lightsaber: 'false' - disable your theme's
lightsaber mode
Also, completely omitting the
lightsaber option from your
.hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to
false. (Default value)
unibody
Choose whether or not you want the Hyper window header color to be the same as the background Star Wars character theme.
The assignable values are:
unibody: 'true' - choose it for a unibody color theme
unibody: 'false' - go for it if you like your terminal more colorful
In addition, completely omitting the
unibody option from your
.hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to
true. (Default value)
avatar
Choose whether or not you want the Star Wars character theme
avatar to be displayed in the background.
The assignable values are:
avatar: 'true' - enable your theme's background
avatar
avatar: 'false' - disable your theme's background
avatar
In addition, completely omitting the
avatar option from your
.hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to
true. (Default value)
You can preview in detail all of the themes here.
darth-vader
yoda
stormtrooper
r2d2
chewbacca
snowtrooper
kylo-ren
bb8
obi-wan-kenobi
luke-skywalker-older
emperor
spacetrooper
c3po
finn
boba-fett
leia-organa
maz-kanata
finn-stormtrooper
han-solo
luke-skywalker
rey
princess-leia
poe-dameron
han-solo-older
