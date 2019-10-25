openbase logo
Readme


Hyper Star Wars

🚀 Super awesome, your Hyper terminal shall look.

Build Status Awesome May the Force be will you

Contents

Description

24 tailor-made, full fledged Star Wars themes for your Hyper terminal.

All of the wonderful Star Wars backgrounds were created by the amazing Filipe de Carvalho and are part of his Star Wars - Long Shadow Flat Design Icons project. You can appreciate his project and the rest of his super awesome work on Behance.

Come over to Gitter or Twitter to share your thoughts on the project.

Get the backgrounds as 4K HD wallpapers here.

Install

Using the plugin manager - hyper

Firstly, ensure you have Hyper installed in your system.

Once done with that, it's time to install the hyper-star-wars theme.

# fire up a terminal and type
$ hyper i hyper-star-wars

Manually through .hyper.js

Add hyper-star-wars to the plugins list in your ~/.hyper.js config file and restart Hyper.

plugins: ['hyper-star-wars']

Usage

Once you have installed hyper-star-wars, it's time to set your favorite theme.

Go to your ~/.hyper.js and add the StarWarsTheme settings object below the colors object, and define there your theme of choice.

Here is a quick example, where we choose the yoda theme, with the lightsaber mode activated and a colorful window header.

config: {
    //...
    colors: {
    //...
    },
    StarWarsTheme: {
        character: 'yoda', // Define your favorite star wars character
        lightsaber: 'true', // Activate your theme's lightsaber mode
        unibody: 'false', // Define the color of the Hyper window header
        avatar: 'true'  // Activate your theme's background avatar
    },
    //...
}

To get the exact same look, install Google's Roboto Mono font as well as oh-my-zsh and choose pure as your zsh prompt.

Options

character

Using this option you can choose your Star Wars character theme along with it's tailor-made syntax color.

The assignable values are:

  • character name - choose any of the available Star Wars characters by defining their name.

    i.e. character: 'yoda', character: 'darth-vader', character: 'bb8' etc

  • random - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme from all available characters, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session.

    i.e. character: 'random'

  • light/dark side - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme from the light side or the dark side, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session.

    i.e. character: 'light', character: 'dark'

  • character array - randomly selects a Star Wars character theme/theme option from a defined array holding custom multiple themes/theme options, each time you fire up a new Hyper terminal session. Any from the available Star Wars character themes can be chosen!

    i.e.

    - `character: ['kylo-ren', 'light', 'dark', 'bb8']`
- `character: ['yoda', 'chewbacca', 'bb8', 'han-solo', 'c3po']`
- `character: ['darth-vader', 'stormtrooper', 'spacetrooper', 'ray']`
- `character: ['random', 'finn', 'boba-fett', 'leia-organa', 'maz-katana']` **etc**<br/><br/>

lightsaber

Activates your theme's lightsaber mode, making your terminal's tab bar glow.

The assignable values are:

  • lightsaber: 'true' - enable your theme's lightsaber mode
  • lightsaber: 'false' - disable your theme's lightsaber mode

Also, completely omitting the lightsaber option from your .hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to false. (Default value)

unibody

Choose whether or not you want the Hyper window header color to be the same as the background Star Wars character theme.

The assignable values are:

  • unibody: 'true' - choose it for a unibody color theme
  • unibody: 'false' - go for it if you like your terminal more colorful

In addition, completely omitting the unibody option from your .hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to true. (Default value)

avatar

Choose whether or not you want the Star Wars character theme avatar to be displayed in the background.

The assignable values are:

  • avatar: 'true' - enable your theme's background avatar
  • avatar: 'false' - disable your theme's background avatar

In addition, completely omitting the avatar option from your .hyper.js will have the same effect as defining it and setting it to true. (Default value)

Available Themes

You can preview in detail all of the themes here.

List of all the available themes.
  • darth-vader
  • yoda
  • stormtrooper
  • r2d2
  • chewbacca
  • snowtrooper
  • kylo-ren
  • bb8
  • obi-wan-kenobi
  • luke-skywalker-older
  • emperor
  • spacetrooper
  • c3po
  • finn
  • boba-fett
  • leia-organa
  • maz-kanata
  • finn-stormtrooper
  • han-solo
  • luke-skywalker
  • rey
  • princess-leia
  • poe-dameron
  • han-solo-older


Team

Coded with ❤ by

License

MIT

