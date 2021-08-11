Spotify plugin for Hyper.

Display currently playing song on Spotify at the bottom of the terminal and allows you to control your favourite music

Installation

Simply add this plugin inside ~/.hyper.js and enjoy your music 🎵

module .exports = { ... plugins: [ 'hyper-spotify' ] ... }

Configuration

In your ~/.hyper.js you can define the following parameters to customize hyper-spotify appearance

modules.exports = { config : { ... hyperSpotify: { position : 'top' , margin : 'default' , controlsPosition : 'default' , }, ... }, ... };

Position

hyper-spotify bar supports 2 different positioning:

top

bottom (default)

Margin

hyper-spotify bar supports 3 margin options:

default , should work most of the times

, should work most of the times double , when using other bar plugins (such as hyper-statusline or hyperline )

, when using other bar plugins (such as or ) custom value, specify a custom margin value as an interger (e.g. 30)

Controls position

hyper-spotify controls support 3 different positioning:

default , controls appears just before the song details

, controls appears just before the song details left , controls are fixed to the left side of Hyper window

, controls are fixed to the left side of Hyper window right , controls are fixed to the right side of Hyper window

Theme

hyper-spotify support different themes:

default , A light theme with a Spotify Green ( #1ED760 ) Spotify icon

, A light theme with a ( ) Spotify icon light , An white theme suitable for dark hyper themes

, An white theme suitable for dark themes dark , A deep-black theme suitable for light hyper themes

, A deep-black theme suitable for light themes special event themes (look for them if you really want to 😜)

custom , A customizable theme (see below for more options)

Custom Theme

If you'd like to give a personal touch to hyper-spotify , you can use a custom theme and specify one or more of the theme colors

overlayColor , the color to apply to hyper-spotify bar background, defaults to white ( #FFF )

, the color to apply to bar background, defaults to ( ) iconColor , the color for every actionable icon, defaults to white ( #FFF )

, the color for every actionable icon, defaults to ( ) spotifyIconColor , the color for the Spotify icon (visible when Spotify app is not running), defaults to iconColor (if specified) or to Spotify Green ( #1ED760 )

, the color for the Spotify icon (visible when app is not running), defaults to (if specified) or to ( ) textColor , track info color, defaults to white ( #FFF )

Custom theme sample configuration, edit your ~/.hyper.js

modules.exports = { config : { ... hyperSpotify: { ... theme: 'custom' , overlayColor : '#000' , iconColor : '#D75C1B' , spotifyIconColor : '#1ED760' , textColor : '#FFF' }, ... }, ... };

Hotkeys

The following hotkeys to control Spotify are enabled when Hyper terminal is focused:

Play/Pause: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+Space

Next song: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+N

Previous song: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+P

Limitations

Currently works only on macOS , Linux (Tested on Ubuntu 17.04).

Troubleshooting

Can't load hyper-spotify

Unfortunately this seems to be a common issue with Hyper plugins (see here zeit/hyper#191)

After installing hyper-spotify if Hyper complains about an error while enabling the plugin:

do a full restart of Hyper app

if even after restaring the issue persists try running the following command

$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins && npm install

abstract-socket module error

If you get an error related to abstract-socket not being compiled with the correct Node version, you can try the following solution:

Retrieve Hyper electron version by running process.versions.electron inside Hyper DevTools console

electron version by running inside Hyper DevTools console Run ~/.hyper_plugins/node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild -v [output of process.versions.electron] inside the terminal

For more details see issue #13.

Issue with hyper-statusline

If you have issue using this plugin alongside hyper-statusline make sure this plugin is declared before hyper-statusline .

Credits

This plugin is inspired by atom-spotify2 and relies on spotify-js to interact with Spotify client

Related Projects

If you found this plugin of your interest or if you need to control other media players be sure to check out hyper-media-control by @OrionNebula

Made with ✨ & ❤️ by Mattia Panzeri and contributors

If you found this project to be helpful, please consider buying me a coffee.