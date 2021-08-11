Spotify plugin for Hyper.
Display currently playing song on Spotify at the bottom of the terminal and allows you to control your favourite music
Simply add this plugin inside
~/.hyper.js and enjoy your music 🎵
module.exports = {
...
plugins: ['hyper-spotify']
...
}
In your
~/.hyper.js you can define the following parameters to customize
hyper-spotify appearance
modules.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSpotify: {
position: 'top', // or 'bottom'
margin: 'default', // or 'double' or custom value
controlsPosition: 'default', // or 'left' or 'right'
},
...
},
...
};
hyper-spotify bar supports 2 different positioning:
top
bottom (default)
hyper-spotify bar supports 3 margin options:
default, should work most of the times
double, when using other bar plugins (such as
hyper-statusline or
hyperline)
hyper-spotify controls support 3 different positioning:
default, controls appears just before the song details
left, controls are fixed to the left side of Hyper window
right, controls are fixed to the right side of Hyper window
hyper-spotify support different themes:
default, A light theme with a
Spotify Green (
#1ED760) Spotify icon
light, An white theme suitable for dark
hyper themes
dark, A deep-black theme suitable for light
hyper themes
custom, A customizable theme (see below for more options)
If you'd like to give a personal touch to
hyper-spotify, you can use a custom
theme and specify one or more of the theme colors
overlayColor, the color to apply to
hyper-spotify bar background, defaults to
white (
#FFF)
iconColor, the color for every actionable icon, defaults to
white (
#FFF)
spotifyIconColor, the color for the Spotify icon (visible when
Spotify app is not running), defaults to
iconColor (if specified) or to
Spotify Green (
#1ED760)
textColor, track info color, defaults to
white (
#FFF)
Custom theme sample configuration, edit your
~/.hyper.js
modules.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSpotify: {
...
theme: 'custom', // important!
overlayColor: '#000',
iconColor: '#D75C1B',
spotifyIconColor: '#1ED760',
textColor: '#FFF'
},
...
},
...
};
The following hotkeys to control Spotify are enabled when Hyper terminal is focused:
CmdOrCtrl+Shift+Space
CmdOrCtrl+Shift+N
CmdOrCtrl+Shift+P
Currently works only on
macOS,
Linux (Tested on Ubuntu 17.04).
hyper-spotify
Unfortunately this seems to be a common issue with
Hyper plugins (see here zeit/hyper#191)
After installing
hyper-spotify if
Hyper complains about an error while enabling the plugin:
Hyper app
if even after restaring the issue persists try running the following command
$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins && npm install
abstract-socket module error
If you get an error related to
abstract-socket not being compiled with the correct Node version, you can try the following solution:
Hyper electron version by running
process.versions.electron inside Hyper DevTools console
~/.hyper_plugins/node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild -v [output of process.versions.electron] inside the terminal
For more details see issue #13.
hyper-statusline
If you have issue using this plugin alongside
hyper-statusline make sure this plugin is declared before
hyper-statusline.
This plugin is inspired by
atom-spotify2 and relies on
spotify-js to interact with Spotify client
If you found this plugin of your interest or if you need to control other media players be sure to check out
hyper-media-control by @OrionNebula
Made with ✨ & ❤️ by Mattia Panzeri and contributors
