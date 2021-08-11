openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hs

hyper-spotify

by Mattia Panzeri
5.3.2 (see all)

Spotify plugin for Hyper. Display currently playing song on Spotify at the bottom of the terminal and allow to play/pause your favourite music

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

79

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hyper-spotify npm

License hyper npm

Build Status GitHub issues

Spotify plugin for Hyper.
Display currently playing song on Spotify at the bottom of the terminal and allows you to control your favourite music

hyper-spotify

Installation

Simply add this plugin inside ~/.hyper.js and enjoy your music 🎵

module.exports = {
  ...
  plugins: ['hyper-spotify']
  ...
}

Configuration

In your ~/.hyper.js you can define the following parameters to customize hyper-spotify appearance

modules.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperSpotify: {
      position: 'top', // or 'bottom'
      margin: 'default', // or 'double' or custom value
      controlsPosition: 'default', // or 'left' or 'right'
    },
    ...
  },
  ... 
};

Position

hyper-spotify bar supports 2 different positioning:

  • top
  • bottom (default)

Margin

hyper-spotify bar supports 3 margin options:

  • default, should work most of the times
  • double, when using other bar plugins (such as hyper-statusline or hyperline)
  • custom value, specify a custom margin value as an interger (e.g. 30)

Controls position

hyper-spotify controls support 3 different positioning:

  • default, controls appears just before the song details
  • left, controls are fixed to the left side of Hyper window
  • right, controls are fixed to the right side of Hyper window

Theme

hyper-spotify support different themes:

  • default, A light theme with a Spotify Green (#1ED760) Spotify icon
  • light, An white theme suitable for dark hyper themes
  • dark, A deep-black theme suitable for light hyper themes
  • special event themes (look for them if you really want to 😜)
  • custom, A customizable theme (see below for more options)

Custom Theme

If you'd like to give a personal touch to hyper-spotify, you can use a custom theme and specify one or more of the theme colors

  • overlayColor, the color to apply to hyper-spotify bar background, defaults to white (#FFF)
  • iconColor, the color for every actionable icon, defaults to white (#FFF)
  • spotifyIconColor, the color for the Spotify icon (visible when Spotify app is not running), defaults to iconColor (if specified) or to Spotify Green (#1ED760)
  • textColor, track info color, defaults to white (#FFF)

Custom theme sample configuration, edit your ~/.hyper.js

modules.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
    hyperSpotify: {
      ...
      theme: 'custom', // important!
      overlayColor: '#000',
      iconColor: '#D75C1B',
      spotifyIconColor: '#1ED760',
      textColor: '#FFF'
    },
    ...
  },
  ... 
};

Hotkeys

The following hotkeys to control Spotify are enabled when Hyper terminal is focused:

  • Play/Pause: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+Space
  • Next song: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+N
  • Previous song: CmdOrCtrl+Shift+P

Limitations

Currently works only on macOS, Linux (Tested on Ubuntu 17.04).

Troubleshooting

Can't load hyper-spotify

Unfortunately this seems to be a common issue with Hyper plugins (see here zeit/hyper#191)

After installing hyper-spotify if Hyper complains about an error while enabling the plugin:

  • do a full restart of Hyper app

if even after restaring the issue persists try running the following command

$ cd ~/.hyper_plugins && npm install

abstract-socket module error

If you get an error related to abstract-socket not being compiled with the correct Node version, you can try the following solution:

  • Retrieve Hyper electron version by running process.versions.electron inside Hyper DevTools console
  • Run ~/.hyper_plugins/node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild -v [output of process.versions.electron] inside the terminal

For more details see issue #13.

Issue with hyper-statusline

If you have issue using this plugin alongside hyper-statusline make sure this plugin is declared before hyper-statusline.


Credits

This plugin is inspired by atom-spotify2 and relies on spotify-js to interact with Spotify client

If you found this plugin of your interest or if you need to control other media players be sure to check out hyper-media-control by @OrionNebula

Made with ✨ & ❤️ by Mattia Panzeri and contributors

If you found this project to be helpful, please consider buying me a coffee.

buy me a coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial