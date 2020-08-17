Extension for Hyper that allows you to search text in your terminal.
Install Hyper and add
hyper-search
to
plugins in
~/.hyper.js and restart hyper.js.
Usage:
<Cmd>+F to toggle the search controls.
<Cmd>+G to find the next occurrence.
<Shift>+<Cmd>+G to find the previous occurrence.
<Tab> or
<Shift>+<Tab> to expand the selection to the right or left (see Mouseless Copy: https://www.iterm2.com/features.html).
<Esc> to hide the search dialog.
hyper-search supports various style modifications.
In
~/.hyper.js:
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSearchUI: {
inputBorderRadius: 2
}
...
}
}
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSearchUI: {
buttonBorderRadius: 2,
}
...
}
}
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSearchUI: {
buttonMargin: 2,
}
...
}
}
module.exports = {
config: {
...
hyperSearchUI: {
prevButton: '←',
nextButton: '→'
}
...
}
}
Jonatan Anauati (barakawins@gmail.com)
ISC