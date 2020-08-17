openbase logo
hs

hyper-search

by Jonatan Alexis Anauati
0.4.0

Search-text plugin for Hyper.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

625

GitHub Stars

163

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hyper-search · GitHub license

Extension for Hyper that allows you to search text in your terminal.

How to use

Install Hyper and add hyper-search to plugins in ~/.hyper.js and restart hyper.js.

Usage:

  • A new 'find' submenu should be available in the 'Edit' menu.
  • Type <Cmd>+F to toggle the search controls.
  • Hit <Cmd>+G to find the next occurrence.
  • Hit <Shift>+<Cmd>+G to find the previous occurrence.
  • Hit <Tab> or <Shift>+<Tab> to expand the selection to the right or left (see Mouseless Copy: https://www.iterm2.com/features.html).
  • Hit <Esc> to hide the search dialog.

demo

Config

hyper-search supports various style modifications.

In ~/.hyper.js:

Change Search Box Border Radius

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperSearchUI: {
        inputBorderRadius: 2
      }
    ...
  }
}

input border radius

Change Previous/Next Button Border Radius

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperSearchUI: {
        buttonBorderRadius: 2,
      }
    ...
  }
}

navigation button border radius

Change Button Margins

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperSearchUI: {
        buttonMargin: 2,
      }
    ...
  }
}

button margin

Change Prev/Next Button Text

module.exports = {
  config: {
    ...
      hyperSearchUI: {
        prevButton: '←',
        nextButton: '→'
      }
    ...
  }
}

change prev/next button

TODO:

  • regular expressions.

Credits

Jonatan Anauati (barakawins@gmail.com)

Contributors

License

ISC

