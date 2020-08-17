Extension for Hyper that allows you to search text in your terminal.

How to use

Install Hyper and add hyper-search to plugins in ~/.hyper.js and restart hyper.js.

Usage:

A new 'find' submenu should be available in the 'Edit' menu.

Type <Cmd>+F to toggle the search controls.

to toggle the search controls. Hit <Cmd>+G to find the next occurrence.

to find the next occurrence. Hit <Shift>+<Cmd>+G to find the previous occurrence.

to find the previous occurrence. Hit <Tab> or <Shift>+<Tab> to expand the selection to the right or left (see Mouseless Copy: https://www.iterm2.com/features.html).

or to expand the selection to the right or left (see Mouseless Copy: https://www.iterm2.com/features.html). Hit <Esc> to hide the search dialog.

Config

hyper-search supports various style modifications.

In ~/.hyper.js :

Change Search Box Border Radius

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperSearchUI: { inputBorderRadius : 2 } ... } }

Change Previous/Next Button Border Radius

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperSearchUI: { buttonBorderRadius : 2 , } ... } }

Change Button Margins

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperSearchUI: { buttonMargin : 2 , } ... } }

Change Prev/Next Button Text

module .exports = { config : { ... hyperSearchUI: { prevButton : '←' , nextButton : '→' } ... } }

regular expressions.

Credits

Jonatan Anauati (barakawins@gmail.com)

Contributors

Aaron Markey (https://github.com/aaronmarkey)

Alek Zdziarski (https://github.com/aldudalski)

Emmanuel Salomon (https://github.com/ManUtopiK)

Hai Nguyen (https://github.com/ng-hai)

Samuel Yeung (https://github.com/samuelyeungkc)

Timo Sand (https://github.com/deiga)

Will Stern (https://github.com/willrstern)

Yanir (https://github.com/yanir3)

License

ISC