Install

Open your Hyper preferences and add hyper-one-light to plugin list:

plugins: [ 'hyper-one-light' ],

Vibrancy

Add follows line to config for enable the light vibrancy effect:

enableVibrancy: true

Highlight active pane

hyper-simple-highlight-active-session works perfectly fine to highlight active pane.

Tips

In the screenshot hyper-one-light is running with min prompt and Menlo font.

To colorize commands as in the screenshot, install zsh-syntax-highlighting.

License

MIT