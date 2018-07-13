hyper-night-owl is a beautiful theme for the Hyper terminal based on the Night Owl VS Code dark theme, which is optimized for working at night, accessibility, and colorblindness.

This code for this theme is based on the Verminal Hyper terminal theme.

INTRODUCTION

🛠 Install

Installing the hyper-night-owl theme for your Hyper terminal couldn't be easier.

Hyper's built-in CLI (hyper)

hyper i hyper-night-owl Enjoy hyper-night-owl.

Manually

Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor. Add hyper-night-owl to the plugins array. Enjoy hyper-night-owl.

⚙️ Configure

By default, hyper-night-owl aims to deliver a beautiful experience out of the box. By default, it does not supply a transparent background, however, if you'd like to have this, I recommend installing and configuring the hyper-opacity plugin.

⚡️ Contribute

If you would like to help improve this themes, you're more than welcome to contribute.