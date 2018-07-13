openbase logo
hno

hyper-night-owl

by Matt Parrish
1.1.0 (see all)

A Hyper theme based on night-owl-vscode-theme.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

199

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hyper-night-owl

owl

hyper-night-owl is a beautiful theme for the Hyper terminal based on the Night Owl VS Code dark theme, which is optimized for working at night, accessibility, and colorblindness.

This code for this theme is based on the Verminal Hyper terminal theme.

screenshot

INTRODUCTION

version downloads MIT License

PRs Welcome Code of Conduct

🛠 Install

Installing the hyper-night-owl theme for your Hyper terminal couldn't be easier.

Hyper's built-in CLI (hyper)
  1. hyper i hyper-night-owl
  2. Enjoy hyper-night-owl.
Manually
  1. Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor.
  2. Add hyper-night-owl to the plugins array.
  3. Enjoy hyper-night-owl.

⚙️ Configure

By default, hyper-night-owl aims to deliver a beautiful experience out of the box. By default, it does not supply a transparent background, however, if you'd like to have this, I recommend installing and configuring the hyper-opacity plugin.

⚡️ Contribute

If you would like to help improve this themes, you're more than welcome to contribute.

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account.
  2. Clone to your local device: git clone git@github.com:<your_github_username>/hyper-night-owl.git
  3. Run the setup script: npm run setup

