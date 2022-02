This theme will make your instance of Hyper look like macOS' native Terminal app:

Usage

Simply add the theme to your ~/.hyper.js :

plugins: [ 'hyper-native' ]

Contribute

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device (make sure that it's located in ~/.hyper-plugins/local ) Add "hyper-native" to the localPlugins property within ~/.hyper.js Restart Hyper

As always, you can run the tests using: npm test

Author

Leo Lamprecht (@notquiteleo)