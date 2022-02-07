A material design theme for Hyper based on Carlos Cuesta's materialshell.

Install

Open Hyper.app preferences with your editor - Tip: CMD+, or at ~/.hyper.js . Add hyper-materialshell to your plugins list. Reload hyper - CMD+Shift+R .

plugins: [ 'hyper-materialshell' ]

Customization

Materialshell also has an Oceanic colorscheme, to use this version, edit .hyper.js and add this code inside of the config: {} object.

materialshell: { theme : 'oceanic' }

FAQ

What font is that?

Consolas a monospaced typeface.

How can I get the cool prompt?

The prompt isn't part of Hyper or iTerm, it has to do with the shell. I'm using ZSH with along with materialshell take a look at the materialshell repository.

You might also like

ZSH materialshell prompt

iTerm materialshell

Atom material syntax