hm

hyper-materialshell

by Carlos Cuesta
1.6.5 (see all)

A material design theme for Hyper based on materialshell. ✨

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

13

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

hyper-materialshell

hyper

A material design theme for Hyper based on Carlos Cuesta's materialshell.

Install

  1. Open Hyper.app preferences with your editor - Tip: CMD+, or at ~/.hyper.js.
  2. Add hyper-materialshell to your plugins list.
  3. Reload hyper - CMD+Shift+R.
plugins: ['hyper-materialshell']

Customization

Materialshell also has an Oceanic colorscheme, to use this version, edit .hyper.js and add this code inside of the config: {} object.

materialshell: {
  theme: 'oceanic'
}

FAQ

What font is that?

Consolas a monospaced typeface.

How can I get the cool prompt?

The prompt isn't part of Hyper or iTerm, it has to do with the shell. I'm using ZSH with along with materialshell take a look at the materialshell repository.

