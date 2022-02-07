A material design theme for Hyper based on Carlos Cuesta's materialshell.
CMD+, or at
~/.hyper.js.
hyper-materialshell to your plugins list.
CMD+Shift+R.
plugins: ['hyper-materialshell']
Materialshell also has an Oceanic colorscheme, to use this version, edit
.hyper.js and add this code inside of the
config: {} object.
materialshell: {
theme: 'oceanic'
}
What font is that?
Consolas a monospaced typeface.
How can I get the cool prompt?
The prompt isn't part of Hyper or iTerm, it has to do with the shell. I'm using ZSH with along with materialshell take a look at the materialshell repository.