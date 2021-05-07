openbase logo
hmt

hyper-material-theme

by Mattia Astorino
3.0.1 (see all)

The Hyper official porting of the original Material Theme.

Readme

Material Theme for Hyper Hyper Material Theme

Hyper Material Theme

This is the official Material Theme porting for Hyper App.

1. Installation

Just edit your ~/.hyper.js file (Hyper > Preferences...) and add hyper-material-theme to plugins: [] array.

...
plugins: ['hyper-material-theme'],
...

2. Configuration

This theme provides settings that you MUST add in your ~/.hyper.js file inside the config key the colors object.

    config: {
      MaterialTheme: {
          // Set the theme variant,
          // OPTIONS: 'Darker', 'Palenight', 'Ocean', ''
          theme: '',
  
          // [Optional] Set the rgba() app background opacity, useful when enableVibrance is true
          // OPTIONS: From 0.1 to 1
          backgroundOpacity: '1',
  
          // [Optional] Set the accent color for the current active tab
          accentColor: '#64FFDA',
  
          // [Optional] Mac Only. Need restart. Enable the vibrance and blurred background
          // OPTIONS: 'dark', 'ultra-dark', 'bright'
          // NOTE: The backgroundOpacity should be between 0.1 and 0.9 to see the effect.
          vibrancy: 'dark'
      },

      ...
    }

    ...

Then restart the app

3. Customizable props

There are also some Hyper's customizable props directly from the config prop that will override the ones within the Material Theme default configurations:

{
  config: {
    cursorColor: '',
    padding: '',
    foregroundColor: ''
    termCss: ''
    css: ''
  }
}

September 10, 2020

