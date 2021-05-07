Material Theme for Hyper

This is the official Material Theme porting for Hyper App.

1. Installation

Just edit your ~/.hyper.js file (Hyper > Preferences...) and add hyper-material-theme to plugins: [] array.

... plugins: [ 'hyper-material-theme' ], ...

2. Configuration

This theme provides settings that you MUST add in your ~/.hyper.js file inside the config key the colors object.

config: { MaterialTheme : { theme : '' , backgroundOpacity : '1' , accentColor : '#64FFDA' , vibrancy : 'dark' }, ... } ...

Then restart the app

3. Customizable props

There are also some Hyper's customizable props directly from the config prop that will override the ones within the Material Theme default configurations: