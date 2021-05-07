This is the official Material Theme porting for Hyper App.
Just edit your
~/.hyper.js file (Hyper > Preferences...) and add
hyper-material-theme to
plugins: [] array.
...
plugins: ['hyper-material-theme'],
...
This theme provides settings that you MUST add in your
~/.hyper.js file inside the
config key the colors object.
config: {
MaterialTheme: {
// Set the theme variant,
// OPTIONS: 'Darker', 'Palenight', 'Ocean', ''
theme: '',
// [Optional] Set the rgba() app background opacity, useful when enableVibrance is true
// OPTIONS: From 0.1 to 1
backgroundOpacity: '1',
// [Optional] Set the accent color for the current active tab
accentColor: '#64FFDA',
// [Optional] Mac Only. Need restart. Enable the vibrance and blurred background
// OPTIONS: 'dark', 'ultra-dark', 'bright'
// NOTE: The backgroundOpacity should be between 0.1 and 0.9 to see the effect.
vibrancy: 'dark'
},
...
}
...
Then restart the app
There are also some Hyper's customizable props directly from the
config prop that will override the ones within the Material Theme default configurations:
{
config: {
cursorColor: '',
padding: '',
foregroundColor: ''
termCss: ''
css: ''
}
}