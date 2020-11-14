The ultimate and most complete extension to initialize commands before and after Hyper terminal starts





With hyper-init you can perform as many commands as you want, before and after Hyper terminal starts, using rules that define when your commands should run.

Installation

If you don't have Hyper, install it from here.

So, type the following on Hyper:

hyper i hyper-init

Configuration

init

hyper-init can be configured within the config object in the ~/.hyper.js configuration file.

All you have to do to get started is to create an array of objects called init , like this:

init: [ { rule : 'once' , commands : [ 'cd ~/Desktop' , 'ls' ], allowedShells : [ 'zsh' , 'bash' ] } ]

Your ~/.hyper.js configuration file should look like this:

module .exports = { config : { init : [ { rule : 'once' , commands : [ 'cd ~/Desktop' , 'ls' ], allowedShells : [ 'zsh' , 'bash' ] }, { rule : 'windows' , commands : [ 'echo This is only executed on New Windows!' ] }, { rule : [ 'splitted' , 'tabs' , 'windows' ], commands : [ 'echo Hey, I can set an array of rules!' ] } ] }, plugins : [ 'hyper-init' ] }

Rules

A string or array that defines when you want your commands to run.

Rule Description once executes your commands only at Hyper starts windows executes your commands only when a new Hyper window opens tabs executes your commands only when a new tab is opened splitted executes your commands only when a new pane is opened all executes your commands every time a terminal opens

Commands

An array with your shell commands to run.

You can perform as many commands as you would like.

Example:

commands: [ 'cd ~/Desktop' , 'ls' ]

Allowed Shells

An array of allowed shells to restrict the commands to be executed.

Example:

allowedShells: [ 'zsh' , 'bash' ]

You can omit this property or let the array empty if you would like to allow the commands run for all shells.

clearCommand

hyper-init can infer the command to clear the screen for a small number of terminals. If it can't infer the command, hyper-init clears the terminal buffer using printf "\\033[H" . You can set it manually adding the clearCommand: '' property within the config object. For example:

module .exports = { config : { clearCommand : 'reset' } }

commandSeparator

hyper-init uses && as the default separator for commands. For known terminals, hyper-init can infer the separator. You can also set it manually by adding the commandSeparator: '' property within the config object, but this overrides for all terminals, even ones that don't support that delimiter. For example:

module .exports = { config : { commandSeparator : ' ++ ' } }

And hyper-init 's ability to infer the clearCommand and commandSeparator is based on its relatively small dictionary. Feel free to add more definitions for terminals not listed in shells.js .

KNOWN_SHELLS = { [...] shellName : { separator : '' , clearCommand : '' } [...] }

shellName should be replaced with the name of the shell you want to target (lowercase)

should be replaced with the name of the shell you want to target (lowercase) The value of separator should be the separator for multiple statements on one line (e.g. ' && ' ) as a string

should be the separator for multiple statements on one line (e.g. ) as a string The value of clearCommand should be the command to clear the target shell (e.g. 'cls' ) as a string

KNOWN_SHELLS = { [...] powershell : { separator : '; ' , clearCommand : 'Clear-Host' } [...] }

