The ultimate and most complete extension to initialize commands before and after Hyper terminal starts
With hyper-init you can perform as many commands as you want, before and after Hyper terminal starts, using rules that define when your commands should run.
If you don't have Hyper, install it from here.
So, type the following on Hyper:
hyper i hyper-init
hyper-init can be configured within the
config object in the
~/.hyper.js configuration file.
All you have to do to get started is to create an array of objects called
init, like this:
init: [
{
rule: 'once',
commands: ['cd ~/Desktop', 'ls'],
allowedShells: ['zsh', 'bash']
}
]
Your
~/.hyper.js configuration file should look like this:
module.exports = {
config: {
// add hyper-init configuration like this:
init: [
{
rule: 'once',
commands: ['cd ~/Desktop', 'ls'],
allowedShells: ['zsh', 'bash']
},
{
rule: 'windows',
commands: ['echo This is only executed on New Windows!']
},
{
rule: ['splitted', 'tabs', 'windows'],
commands: ['echo Hey, I can set an array of rules!']
}
]
},
plugins: ['hyper-init']
}
A string or array that defines when you want your commands to run.
|Rule
|Description
|once
|executes your commands only at Hyper starts
|windows
|executes your commands only when a new Hyper window opens
|tabs
|executes your commands only when a new tab is opened
|splitted
|executes your commands only when a new pane is opened
|all
|executes your commands every time a terminal opens
An array with your shell commands to run.
You can perform as many commands as you would like.
Example:
commands: ['cd ~/Desktop', 'ls']
An array of allowed shells to restrict the commands to be executed.
Example:
allowedShells: ['zsh', 'bash']
You can omit this property or let the array empty if you would like to allow the commands run for all shells.
hyper-init can infer the command to clear the screen for a small number of terminals.
If it can't infer the command,
hyper-init clears the terminal buffer using
printf "\\033[H".
You can set it manually adding the
clearCommand: '' property within the
config object.
For example:
module.exports = {
config: {
clearCommand: 'reset'
}
}
hyper-init uses
&& as the default separator for commands.
For known terminals,
hyper-init can infer the separator.
You can also set it manually by adding the
commandSeparator: '' property within the
config object,
but this overrides for all terminals, even ones that don't support that delimiter.
For example:
module.exports = {
config: {
commandSeparator: ' ++ ' // For an arbitrary terminal that uses `++`
}
}
Contributions are always welcome.
There's a bunch of ways you can contribute to this project, like by:
And
hyper-init's ability to infer the
clearCommand and
commandSeparator is based on its relatively small dictionary.
Feel free to add more definitions for terminals not listed in
shells.js.
KNOWN_SHELLS = {
[...]
shellName: {
separator: '',
clearCommand: ''
}
[...]
}
shellName should be replaced with the name of the shell you want to target (lowercase)
separator should be the separator for multiple statements on one line (e.g.
' && ') as a string
clearCommand should be the command to clear the target shell (e.g.
'cls') as a string
KNOWN_SHELLS = {
[...]
powershell: {
separator: '; ',
clearCommand: 'Clear-Host'
}
[...]
}